Chat GPT not working for you? This could be the reason

OpenAI's ChatGPT has significantly evolved since its introduction over a year ago. This viral AI chatbot has seamlessly integrated into the lives of many, aiding with tasks such as content generation, poetry composition and comprehensive research. Its multifaceted capabilities have made it an indispensable tool for various individuals and businesses alike. However, at present, the AI tool is experiencing an outage, leading to its inaccessibility for numerous users. Currently, ChatGPT is inaccessible to multiple users, displaying an error message stating, "Something went wrong. If this issue persists, please contact us through our help center at help.openai.com."

If you've been experiencing issues with ChatGPT recently, you're not alone. On Wednesday, the AI tool encountered a 90-minute outage, affecting users across various countries. According to a report by The Verge, the chatbot showed a message that said it was “at capacity”, and thus unable to process requests at that time.

Responding to the issue, Open AI said that it is grappling with “abnormal traffic” that suggested that hackers were trying to swamp its services. “We are dealing with periodic outages due to an abnormal traffic pattern reflective of a DDoS attack. We are continuing work to mitigate this,” the startup said in its latest system update.

Meanwhile, the company recently introduced a preview version of its GPT-4 Turbo. OpenAI is calling its custom ChatGPT chatbots GPTs. "We’re rolling out custom versions of ChatGPT that you can create for a specific purpose—called GPTs," the company wrote on its blog and said that these GPTs can be built by anyone, without the need for any coding.

GPT-4 Turbo, the AI model is expected to be more potent and cost-effective compared to its predecessors. With the ability to store data up to April 2023 and an expanded context window, users can input significantly larger prompts, allowing for more comprehensive and nuanced interactions.

