News / Technology / OpenAI allows to create your own version of ChatGPT without any coding

OpenAI allows to create your own version of ChatGPT without any coding

ByHT News Desk
Nov 08, 2023 02:07 PM IST

OpenAI to launch GPT Store, allowing developers to monetise creations.

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, introduced Custom GPTs at its inaugural developer conference, DevDay, held in San Francisco.

FILE PHOTO: ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

This feature empowers developers to effortlessly create customised artificial intelligence "agents" designed for specific tasks, spanning from business negotiation advice to practical laundry tips—all without the need for coding skills.

Enterprises can now initiate the use of GPTs.

“You can make them for yourself, just for your company's internal use, or for everyone,” OpenAI said.

This will enables organisations to allow internal users to design GPTs for internal purposes without coding, securely publishing them to the workspace. The admin console provides control over how GPTs are shared, including the option to determine whether external GPTs can be utilised within the business.

Launches at DevDay

Alongside this announcement, OpenAI revealed plans to launch a GPT "store" later this month. This marketplace will enable developers to monetize their creations based on user engagement.

The company showcased several enhancements during DevDay, including the unveiling of a more capable and cost-effective GPT-4 Turbo model.

"It's a smarter model," CEO Altman said of ChatGPT-4 Turbo.

“We decided to prioritise price first, but we're going to work on speed next.”

Additionally, they introduced new multimodal capabilities in the platform, including vision, image creation (DALL·E 3).

“Companies like Snap, Coca-Cola, and Shutterstock have used DALL·E 3 to programmatically generate images and designs for their customers and campaigns,” the statement added.

They also introduced text-to-speech (TTS) capabilities.

“Developers can now generate human-quality speech from text via the text-to-speech API,” OpenAI said.

Wednesday, November 08, 2023
