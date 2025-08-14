ChatGPT begins testing this new feature in India, users will now have to pay…

OpenAI has reportedly started testing local pricing for ChatGPT in India, enabling users to pay in Indian rupees for the first time. As per a report by Moneycontrol, India now joins select markets such as the UK and parts of Europe in this pilot programme, which aims to make payments simpler and more accessible for the country’s rapidly growing user base. The move comes shortly after the launch of GPT-5, OpenAI’s most advanced model to date.(AP)

Local pricing for Plus, Pro, and Team plans

As part of the pilot rollout, the ChatGPT Plus plan is priced at ₹1,999 per month (including GST), the higher-end Pro plan at ₹19,900 per month, and the Team plan at ₹2,099 per seat per month. Previously, Indian users had to pay in US dollars - $20 (around ₹1,750) for Plus, $200 (around ₹17,500) for Pro, and $30 (around ₹2,600) per seat for the Team plan.

The move comes shortly after the launch of GPT-5, OpenAI’s most advanced model to date, which offers enhanced performance in 12 Indian languages. This localisation is expected to make the service more relevant for the Indian market.

Possible cheaper tier incoming

According to reports, OpenAI may soon introduce a budget-friendly plan called ChatGPT Go, potentially priced at ₹399 per month. This tier could appeal to casual users, students, and first-time subscribers seeking AI assistance without committing to premium plans.

Local pricing was among the key demands raised with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during his visit to India in February 2025. Startup founders and developers argued that dollar-based pricing created a barrier to adoption. OpenAI’s vice president of engineering, Srinivas Narayanan, had earlier told MoneyControl that the company was working to make its tools more affordable for Indian developers, aligning with its global accessibility efforts.

India’s growing AI market

India has now become OpenAI’s second-largest market outside the United States, and Altman has suggested it could soon overtake the US in ChatGPT usage. The pilot pricing strategy reflects the platform’s growing importance in the country’s AI adoption curve.

However, OpenAI faces stiff competition. Perplexity AI is offering Bharti Airtel’s 360 million customers a free one-year subscription to its premium tier, while Google is providing Indian college students with a year’s free access to its AI tools.