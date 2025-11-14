ChatGPT introduces WhatsApp-like group chats feature- Here’s how it works

OpenAI has officially rolled out an anticipated social app-like feature for ChatGPT called Group Chats. Just two days earlier, a tipster showcased evidence that the feature was in development. Now, the company has confirmed its release, but only in a few regions to gather feedback. Similar to WhatsApp, ChatGPT users can create a group within the app and send invites via a link. This feature was rolled out as a means for users to effectively collaborate with friends or colleagues for shared projects. Know what ChatGPT’s group chat feature will work, and how it will benefit users. Collaboration with AI gets easier as ChatGPT gets a group chat feature. (OpenAI)

ChatGPT’s Group Chat feature

OpenAI wants ChatGPT to become an “everything app”, considering it has been bringing several upgrades and features for the AI chatbot. First, we saw the AI video sharing app Sora; now the company is bringing a collaborative group chat feature to ChatGPT. OpenAI said, “With group chats, you can bring friends, family, or coworkers into a shared space to plan, make decisions, or work through ideas together.”

Now, to start a group conversation in ChatGPT, click on the people icon located in the top-right corner. The button will guide users to create a group invite URL, which can be shared with other ChatGPT users. However, all users must be logged in to create or enter a group. The group can have up to twenty people. When someone creates or joins a group, they are asked to set up a profile with their name, username, and photo so everyone in the group can know the identity of the person.

In group chat, ChatGPT was taught to follow new social behaviours that decide when to respond and when to stay quiet based on conversations. Users can also mention “ChatGPT” to provide responses. ChatGPT has also gained the ability to react to messages with emojis. OpenAI further highlighted that the group chats are powered by GPT-5.1 Auto, which picks the best AI model based on the prompt and based on their Free, Go, Plus or Pro plan.

ChatGPT’s Group Chat feature is rolling out in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan to all ChatGPT users. The company will collect early user feedback before expanding the feature across the globe.