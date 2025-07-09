ChatGPT tests a new ‘Study Together’ mode: Is AI replacing group studies too?

OpenAI seems to be testing a new experimental feature in ChatGPT that’s already turning heads and raising a few questions as well. Named as, “Study Together,” this mystery tool has been quietly spotted in the dropdown menus of select ChatGPT users, with no fanfare or official announcement. OpenAI hasn’t announced release plans or eligibility criteria. However 'study together' is available for some Plus users and some free users too.(Unsplash)

At first glance, “Study Together” looks like yet another experimental tool but users who’ve accessed it are reporting something very different. Instead of simply answering queries, ChatGPT flips the script!

It quizzes the user, challenges their knowledge and prompts follow-ups, basically behaving more like a tutor than a chatbot.

A Reddit user described the experience as “kind of cool,” noting that ChatGPT asks probing questions on topics you choose to learn, requiring actual answers from the human side before proceeding. Others liked it to the AI version of a Socratic method session, a structured study setup that forces active recall rather than passive scrolling.

Currently, “Study Together” appears to be part of a limited A/B test or internal pilot, quietly deployed to a mix of ChatGPT Plus and free-tier users. There’s no clarity on who gets access or why. Some see it in their account, others don’t. OpenAI has declined to comment officially, but when asked directly inside ChatGPT, the platform confirmed, “Yes, OpenAI is quietly testing a new ‘Study Together’ mode.”

While still in stealth mode, this feature could signal a major shift in how AI is positioned in the education space. Until now, ChatGPT has largely functioned as a support tool that’s great for helping students write essays or understand textbook concepts. But “Study Together” seems to aim higher by not just supporting learners but actively teaching them.

Some speculate it could evolve into a collaborative virtual classroom, allowing multiple users to join a shared study session guided by AI. Others believe it’s OpenAI’s answer to Google’s LearnLM project, which is also focused on AI-enhanced education. Either way, the timing is telling, especially with GPT-5 said to launch later this month.

If launched widely, “Study Together” could redefine how students use AI, less cheating, more genuine learning. But it also raises bigger questions: Is this AI replacing human tutors? What happens when your AI study partner never gets tired, never forgets a concept and never lets you slack off?

For now, if you’ve spotted the mysterious new tool in your ChatGPT interface, consider yourself one of the chosen few. If not, stay tuned, class might be in session very soon.