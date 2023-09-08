Check out best gaming laptops under 50,000 with exceptional performance

In the realm of gaming laptops under 50000 INR, there exists a range of options that excel in delivering impressive performance. These laptops typically harness the power of capable processors and dedicated graphics cards, often complemented by high refresh rate displays that elevate the gaming experience. While they may not match the prowess of higher-priced Gaming laptop features, they do offer seamless gameplay for a variety of titles. Moreover, many models feature sturdily built chassis, effective cooling mechanisms, and user-friendly designs, catering to prolonged gaming stints making it the Best laptop for gaming performance. While some premium features might be absent, these budget-conscious gaming laptops provide an economical pathway to savor gaming without a hefty investment. By striking a balance between cost and performance, they allow gaming enthusiasts on a budget to immerse themselves in the gaming world without compromise.

1. Acer Aspire 7 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6 inches Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650) A715-42G, Black, 2.15Kg

Gaming laptops under ₹ 50,000 give you solid performance without hurting your pocket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop packs a punch with its AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U processor, providing solid gaming performance. The 15.6-inch screen benefits from NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB memory, ensuring smooth visuals. Its 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD contribute to snappy system responsiveness and ample storage. Running on Windows 11 Home, it offers a modern user interface. The many Gaming laptops feature sleek black design adds to its appeal, though at 2.15kg, it's relatively portable. This laptop strikes a balance between power and portability, making it a potential choice for gamers and users seeking both performance and convenience. The cost of this gaming laptop under 50000 is ₹49990.

Specifications:

Brand: Acer

Model name: Acer Aspire 7 A715-42G

Screen size: 15.6 inches

O S: Windows 11 Home

Colour: Black

Special Features: Narrow Bezel, Backlit Keyboard, Thin

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core processor. Limited 8GB RAM for demanding multitasking. Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB memory. Relatively heavy at 2.15kg for a laptop. Ample 512GB SSD storage for quick data access. May not support the latest high-end gaming titles at highest settings.

2. Acer Aspire 7 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3550H 15.6 inches Gaming Laptop (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650/60 Hz) A715-41G-R6S8 (Charcoal Black, 2.15 kg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop, powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3550H processor, boasts dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB memory. With an ample 512GB SSD, it ensures rapid data access. However, the 8GB RAM limitation might impact multitasking, and its 2.15kg weight could hinder portability. The 60Hz display might not cater to ultra-smooth visuals. This Charcoal Black laptop strikes a balance between performance and portability for gaming enthusiasts. The cost of this gaming laptop under 50000 is ₹48990.

Specifications:

Brand: Acer

Model name: 7 Ryzen Quad

Screen size: 15.6 inches

O S: Windows 10 Home

Colour: Black

Special Features: Thin

Pros Cons Robust AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core processor for capable performance. Limited 8GB RAM could hinder multitasking potential. Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB memory enhances gaming visuals. Relatively heavy at 2.15kg, affecting portability. Ample 512GB SSD storage ensures speedy data access. 60Hz displays might not meet the demands of ultra-smooth gaming experiences.

3. HP Laptop 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, Backlit KB (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.4 kg), hr0001AU

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The HP Laptop 14 features an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM for efficient performance. Its 14-inch FHD display offers crisp visuals, complemented by a 512GB SSD for swift data access. This lightweight laptop at 1.4 kg also includes a backlit keyboard, FHD camera with privacy shutter, and comes with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021. The cost of this gaming laptop under 50000 is ₹49490.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Model name: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

Screen size: 35.6 Centimetres

O S: Windows 11 Home

Colour: Natural Silver

Special Features: FHD, Backlit Keyboard, Dual speakers, Micro-Edge Display, Anti Glare Coatin

Pros Cons Efficient Ryzen CPU. Limited RAM. Crisp FHD display. Basic graphics. Lightweight and portable. Compact design.

4. MSI Modern 15, Intel 11th Gen. i5-1155G7, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B11M-062IN

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MSI Modern 15 features an Intel 11th Gen i5-1155G7 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB RAM for efficient performance. Its 40 CM FHD display offers clear visuals, supported by a 512GB NVMe SSD for fast data access. The laptop weighs 1.7Kg and is designed in Classic Black. It comes with Windows 11 Home, providing a modern interface. The cost of this gaming laptop under 50000 is ₹42990.

Specifications:

Brand: MSI

Model name: Modern 15 B11M-062IN

Screen size: 40 centimetres

O S: Windows 11 Home

Colour: Classic Black

Special Features: Thin

Pros Cons Intel 11th Gen. Integrated graphics. Fast NVMe SSD. Limited RAM. Modern interface. Average display.

5. Dell Vostro 3425 Laptop, Ryzen R5-5625U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 14.0" (35.56Cms) FHD WVA AG 250 nits, Windows 11 + MSO'21, McAfee 15 Months, Carbon Black, 1.48Kgs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Dell Vostro 3425 Laptop features a Ryzen R5-5625U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for efficient performance. Its 14.0" FHD WVA AG display delivers clear visuals with 250 nits brightness. The laptop comes with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, accompanied by McAfee for 15 months. Weighing 1.48Kgs and designed in Carbon Black, it balances power and portability. This laptop is suitable for a range of tasks, making it a versatile choice for various users. The cost of this gaming laptop under 50000 is ₹47990.

Specifications:

Brand: Dell

Model name: Vostro 3425

Screen size: 14 inches

O S: Windows 11 Home

Colour: Carbon Black

Special Features: Anti- glare screen

Pros Cons Ryzen processor. Integrated graphics. Fast SSD. Limited RAM. Clear FHD display. Average portability.

6. MSI Modern 15, Intel 11th Gen. i5-1155G7, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B11M-061IN

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MSI Modern 15 boasts an Intel 11th Gen i5-1155G7 processor, delivering solid performance. Its 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD provide ample memory and swift data access. The 40CM FHD 60Hz display offers clear visuals, while the laptop's Intel UHD Graphics suit everyday tasks. It runs on Windows 11 Home, featuring a modern interface. Weighing 1.7Kg in Classic Black, the laptop combines power and portability. It's suitable for various needs and tasks, making it a versatile option for those seeking a balanced computing experience with enhanced memory capabilities. The cost of this gaming laptop under 50000 is ₹44990.

Specifications:

Brand: MSI

Model name: Modern 15 B11M-061IN

Screen size: 40 centimetres

O S: Windows 11 Home

Colour: Black

Special Features: Thin

Pros Cons Strong i5 processor. Integrated graphics. Ample 16GB RAM. Average display refresh. Swift NVMe SSD. Moderate portability.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. ASUS [Smart Choice] Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD, T&L Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Win 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Blue/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ323WS

The ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023) presents an Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen processor for reliable performance. Its 15.6" FHD display offers clear visuals, while the 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD combo ensure smooth multitasking and fast data access. The laptop includes integrated graphics suitable for daily tasks. Running Windows 11 and Office 2021, it provides modern features. This Gaming laptop's best model also boasts a fingerprint sensor for added security. Weighing 1.7 kg and designed in Blue, it balances performance and portability. This laptop is an apt choice for users seeking an efficient yet stylish computing companion. The cost of this gaming laptop under 50000 is ₹45990.

Specifications:

Brand: ASUS

Model name: Vivobook 15 (2023)

Screen size: 15.6 inches

O S: Windows 11 Home

Colour: Quiet Blue

Special Features: Fingerprint reader

Pros Cons Core i3 processor. Integrated graphics. Fast SSD. Basic display. Fingerprint sensor. Moderate weight.

8. ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 16X (2022), 16-inch (40.64 cms) WUXGA, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Win 11/Office 2021/Quiet Blue/1.8 kg), M1603QA-MB502WS

The ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022) boasts a spacious 16-inch WUXGA display, offering immersive visuals. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, it ensures strong performance. The laptop features 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, enabling efficient multitasking and fast data access. With integrated graphics suitable for regular tasks, it runs Windows 11 and Office 2021 for modern functionality. Weighing 1.8 kg and designed in Quiet Blue, it strikes a balance between performance and portability. The cost of this gaming laptop under 50000 is ₹49990.

Specifications:

Brand: ASUS

Model name: Vivobook 16 (2022)

Screen size: 16 inches

O S: Windows 11 Home

Colour: Black

Special Features: 720p HD camera with privacy shutter

Pros Cons Spacious 16-inch. Integrated graphics. Strong Ryzen processor. Basic display. Fast SSD. Moderate weight.

9. HONOR MagicBook 15, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Metal Body/Fingerprint Login/1.54Kg) Mystic Silver

The HONOR MagicBook 15 features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, promising efficient performance. With a 15.6-inch FHD IPS Anti-Glare display, it delivers clear visuals. Its 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD combination ensures smooth multitasking and rapid data access. Running Windows 11, the laptop boasts a Metal Body for durability. The Gaming laptop best models' inclusion of Fingerprint Login adds security to convenience. Weighing 1.54 kg in Mystic Silver, it offers a blend of performance and portability. This laptop suits users seeking a reliable yet stylish computing companion for various tasks. The cost of this gaming laptop under 50000 is ₹40990.

Specifications:

Brand: Acer

Model name: BMH-WFQ9HN

Screen size: 15.6 inches

O S: Windows 11 Home

Colour: Black

Special Features: Fingerprint Reader, High Definition Audio, TrackPoint, Anti Glare Coating

Pros Cons Strong Ryzen CPU. Integrated graphics. Ample 16GB RAM. Average display. Fast PCIe SSD. Moderate weight.

10. Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7 Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Win 11 Home) AL15-51, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg

The Acer Aspire Lite offers an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor for reliable performance. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, multitasking and data access are smooth. The laptop's 15.6-inch Full HD display and Intel Iris Xe Graphics deliver clear visuals. Its Metal Body design in Steel Gray adds durability and style. These laptops are gaming laptops running Windows 11 Home, balancing modern features with performance. Weighing 1.59 kg, it provides a blend of portability and functionality. The Aspire Lite suits those who seek a versatile computing solution for various tasks without compromising on style or performance. The cost of this gaming laptop under 50000 is ₹41990.

Specifications:

Brand: Acer

Model name: Aspire Lite

Screen size: 15.6 inches

O S: Windows 11 Home

Colour: Black

Special Features: Thin

Pros Cons Core i5 processor. Integrated graphics. Ample 16GB RAM. Average display size. Metal Body design. Moderate weight

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Acer Aspire 7 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6 inches Gaming Laptop Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core processor Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB memory Ample 512GB SSD storage for quick data access Acer Aspire 7 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3550H 15.6 inches Gaming Laptop Robust AMD Ryzen 5 Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce. Ample 512GB SSD storage. HP Laptop 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 14-inch Efficient Ryzen CPU. Crisp FHD display. Lightweight and portable. MSI Modern 15, Intel 11th Gen.i5 Intel 11th Gen. Fast NVMe SSD. Modern interface. Dell Vostro 3425 Laptop, Ryzen R5- Ryzen processor. Fast SSD. Clear FHD display. MSI Modern 15, Intel 11th Gen. i5 Strong i5 processor. Ample 16GB RAM. Swift NVMe SSD. ASUS [Smart Choice] Vivobook 15 Core i3 processor. Fast SSD. Fingerprint sensor. ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook Spacious 16-inch. Strong Ryzen processor. Fast SSD. HONOR MagicBook Strong Ryzen CPU. Ample 16GB RAM. Fast PCIe SSD. Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Core i5 processor. Ample 16GB RAM. Metal Body design.

Best overall product

The Acer Aspire 7 AMD Ryzen 5 laptop stands out as a strong choice due to its balanced performance and graphics prowess. The AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3550H processor and dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, coupled with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, provide versatile functionality for gaming and multitasking. Despite a 60Hz refresh rate, the 15.6-inch FHD display offers decent visuals. However, limited RAM and a weight of 2.15 kg could affect multitasking and portability. In essence, this laptop offers a compelling blend of performance and affordability, making it suitable for various tasks and gaming experiences.

Best value for money

The Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen laptop is regarded as offering excellent value due to its balanced features. The Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics provide capable performance for daily tasks and light gaming. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, multitasking is smooth, while the Metal Body construction adds durability. However, integrated graphics might not handle demanding tasks, and the 60Hz refresh rate on the 15.6-inch Full HD display could limit gaming experience. Weighing 1.59 kg, it strikes a balance between performance and portability, making it Best in budget gaming laptop.

How to buy the best Gaming laptops under 50000

Processor: Opt for AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processors. They determine overall performance and gaming capabilities.

Graphics: Choose laptops with dedicated graphics (NVIDIA GTX/RTX or AMD Radeon) for better gaming visuals and smoother gameplay.

RAM: Aim for a minimum of 8GB RAM. It enables multitasking and smoother game performance.

Display: Look for high refresh rate displays for smoother visuals, especially in fast-paced games.

Cooling: Efficient cooling systems prevent overheating during extended gaming sessions, enhancing laptop longevity.

Reviews: Read user reviews to gauge real-world gaming performance and any potential issues.

Brand Reputation: Opt for reputable brands known for gaming laptops, ensuring quality and support.

Deals: Keep an eye out for ongoing deals that might offer higher specs within your budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.