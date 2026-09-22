Choosing an ink tank printer can be tricky, so here are five options with different strengths and features

Students and home users rarely need a printer built for a busy corporate office, but buying the cheapest model can also create problems later. Frequent assignments, forms, notes, projects and occasional photos make running costs, wireless printing and ease of refilling important factors. Ink tank printers are designed around exactly that kind of usage, offering refillable bottles instead of conventional cartridges. The five models in this list come from Canon, HP, Epson and Brother, with differences in print speed, connectivity, paper handling and two-sided printing. Some are better suited to occasional home printing, while others bring features that can make sense for heavier workloads. The idea is to look beyond the upfront price and understand what each printer actually offers for everyday use.

Ink tank printers for students and home offices (HP)

The Canon PIXMA G3000 is an older but still relevant refillable ink tank all-in-one designed for high-volume home printing. It handles printing, scanning and copying, with Wi-Fi and USB connectivity for computers and mobile devices. Its 4,800 x 1,200 dpi maximum print resolution and high-yield GI-790 bottles make it suitable for assignments, documents and occasional photo printing. Canon rates it at 8.8 ipm for black and 5.0 ipm for colour.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Maximum print resolution 4,800 x 1,200 dpi Print speed 8.8 ipm mono / 5.0 ipm colour Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi Paper capacity 100 sheets Ink yield 6,000 black / 7,000 colour pages Reasons to Buy Refillable tanks keep recurring ink costs manageable Wi-Fi makes printing from compatible devices convenient High page yields suit students with frequent assignments and notes Reasons to Avoid No automatic two-sided printing Print speeds are modest for longer documents Wi-Fi operates on the 2.4GHz band

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally praise the G3000 for economical printing, good print quality and easy operation, particularly from phones. However, installation and wireless connectivity receive mixed feedback. Buyers also have divided opinions about reliability and speed, with some reporting smooth performance while others encounter printing problems.

Why should you choose this product?

The G3000 is geared towards buyers who want a straightforward refillable printer without paying for more advanced office features. Its high ink yields and mobile printing support make it a practical fit for regular home and student printing.

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The HP Smart Tank 670 is the more feature-rich HP option here, combining print, scan and copy functions with dual-band Wi-Fi and automatic two-sided printing. It can print up to 12 ppm in black and 7 ppm in colour, while its 150-sheet input tray is useful when printing several assignments or documents at once. A flatbed scanner and mobile printing support round out the package.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy, Wireless Print speed Up to 12 ppm black / Up to 7 ppm colour Print resolution Up to 1200 x 1200 rendered dpi black / Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour Connectivity 2.4/5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Input capacity 150 sheets Duplex Automatic two-sided printing Reasons to Buy Automatic duplex printing saves paper and manual effort Dual-band Wi-Fi gives more flexible wireless connectivity 150-sheet input tray is useful for regular home printing Reasons to Avoid Higher upfront cost than simpler ink tank models Recommended monthly volume is only 400 to 800 pages Flatbed scanning means there is no automatic document feeder

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally like the printer for home and office use and praise its installation in many cases. Feedback on print speed and quality is mixed, with some reporting good mobile printing while others mention slow output or printhead problems. Wireless connectivity also receives several negative comments.

Why should you choose this product?

Automatic duplex printing and dual-band Wi-Fi give the Smart Tank 670 a more complete feature set for regular home printing. It suits students and families who print multi-page documents and want less manual paper handling.

The Epson EcoTank L3352 is an Amazon-exclusive all-in-one aimed at home users who want low-cost colour printing and wireless access. It supports print, scan and copy functions, along with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct. Epson quotes up to 11 ipm black and 6 ipm colour print speeds, while the 5,760 x 1,440 dpi resolution and borderless 4R photo support make it versatile for both documents and small photo prints.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Maximum print resolution 5760 x 1440 dpi Print speed Up to 11.0 ipm black / 6.0 ipm colour Connectivity Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct Scanner resolution 1200 x 2400 dpi Duplex No automatic 2-sided printing Reasons to Buy High-resolution printing suits documents and colour projects Wi-Fi Direct allows printing without a router Borderless printing up to 4R is useful for photos and school projects Reasons to Avoid No automatic two-sided printing Colour printing is slower than the HP Smart Tank 670 Designed primarily around home use rather than high-volume office workloads

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally find the L3352 useful for home and office printing, with easy setup and wireless connectivity receiving positive mentions. However, some buyers report receiving used or damaged units, along with scanner problems, driver-related difficulties and concerns about build quality.

Why should you choose this product?

The L3352 combines high-resolution output, wireless printing and borderless 4R support in a compact home-oriented design. It is particularly suited to students who print both coursework and occasional colour projects or photographs.

It is a basic print, scan and copy model with Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and USB connectivity. HP rates it at up to 12 ppm in black and 5 ppm in colour. Manual duplex support is available, while the 100-sheet input tray keeps it suited to lighter home workloads.

Specifications Functions Print, Copy, Scan Print speed Up to 12 ppm black / Up to 5 ppm colour Print resolution Up to 1200 x 1200 rendered dpi black / Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct Input capacity Up to 100 sheets Duplex Manual, driver supported Reasons to Buy Refillable ink system suits regular home printing Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct support wireless printing Compact feature set is sufficient for basic student workloads Reasons to Avoid No automatic duplex printing Colour print speed is limited to Up to 5 ppm

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the printer suitable for home and office use and generally praise its print quality and Wi-Fi connectivity. Setup feedback is mixed, while several buyers report slow printing and paper jams. Opinions on value are also divided, with some considering it affordable and others finding the cost difficult to justify.

Why should you choose this product?

The Smart Tank 589 keeps the essentials covered without adding complex office features. It fits students and home users who need print, scan and copy functions with wireless access but do not require automatic duplexing or high-volume paper handling.

The Brother DCP-T730DW is the most office-oriented printer in this group, adding automatic duplex printing and a 20-sheet automatic document feeder to the usual print, scan and copy functions. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and USB 2.0, while its rated speeds reach up to 16 ipm in black and 15.5 ipm in colour. The included ink set is rated for high page yields.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Print speed Up to 16.0 ipm mono / Up to 15.5 ipm colour Resolution Up to 1200 x 6000 dpi Connectivity Hi-Speed USB 2.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct Paper capacity Up to 150 sheets ADF Up to 20 sheets Duplex Automatic two-sided printing Reasons to Buy Automatic duplex printing is useful for longer documents 20-sheet ADF simplifies multi-page scanning and copying Faster rated print speeds suit heavier home workloads Reasons to Avoid Higher upfront price than basic home-focused models ADF is limited to 20 sheets Its additional office features may be unnecessary for occasional printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the DCP-T730DW for sharp, clear output, vibrant colours and home and office use. Automatic two-sided printing and the 20-page scanning capability are appreciated. However, installation feedback is mixed, while some buyers report connectivity problems and differing opinions on print speed.

Why should you choose this product?

The DCP-T730DW adds features that are genuinely useful when printing and scanning several pages at once. Its automatic duplexing, ADF and faster rated speeds make it better suited to students or home users with heavier document workloads.

Top 3 features of ink tank printers

Printer Print speed Connectivity Key feature Canon PIXMA G3000 8.8 / 5.0 ipm Wi-Fi, USB High-yield ink HP Smart Tank 670 Up to 12 / 7 ppm Dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Automatic duplex Epson EcoTank L3352 Up to 11 / 6 ipm Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct Borderless 4R printing HP Smart Tank 589 Up to 12 / 5 ppm Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB Refillable ink system Brother DCP-T730DW Up to 16 / 15.5 ipm Dual-band Wi-Fi, USB ADF and auto duplex

Factors to consider when buying an ink tank printer

Ink yield: Check the stated black and colour page yields if you expect to print assignments, notes and projects regularly.

Print speed: Higher ISO speeds matter when you frequently print multi-page documents rather than just a few sheets at a time.

Duplex printing: Automatic two-sided printing can save paper and reduce manual work when printing long assignments or study material.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct make it easier to print from laptops and phones without keeping the printer physically connected to one computer.

Scanning and copying: Students and home offices can benefit from an all-in-one model, especially when scanning forms, notes or multi-page documents.

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FAQs Are ink tank printers suitable for students? Yes. Ink tank printers are well suited to students who print regularly because refillable ink systems can offer high page yields and lower ongoing ink costs than many cartridge-based printers.

Is automatic duplex printing important for home use? It can be useful if you frequently print long assignments, notes or documents. Automatic duplexing prints on both sides without requiring you to manually turn the paper.

Do ink tank printers support wireless printing? Many current ink tank printers support Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct or both. The exact connectivity options vary by model, so check whether the printer supports the devices and operating systems you use.

How often should an ink tank printer be used? Regular use can help maintain print quality, particularly with inkjet printers. If you print only occasionally, follow the manufacturer's maintenance and storage recommendations.

Should I buy a printer with an automatic document feeder? An ADF is useful when you regularly scan or copy multiple pages. For occasional single-page documents, a standard flatbed scanner is usually sufficient.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.