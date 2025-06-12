Chrome may soon get AI Mode for direct answers in your browser's search bar

Google is testing a new way to bring artificial intelligence directly into its Chrome browser. Following recent moves to highlight AI features in its Google app, the company has started experimenting with an “AI Mode” in Chrome’s latest Canary build. This addition aims to give users quicker access to AI-generated answers right from the browser’s search bar. Google is testing a new AI Mode in Chrome to offer instant responses directly within the browser.(Pexels)

How AI Mode Works

The AI Mode icon appears near the existing voice and image search buttons (spotted by the Windows Report) on the Chrome New Tab page. When users click the icon, a text box opens where they can type questions or prompts. The system then provides an AI-generated response, which will let users interact and follow up easily within the browser itself.

However, not all users will have immediate access. According to reports from a leaker, Leopeva64, Google requires users to meet specific criteria to enable AI Mode. Those who do not qualify will see a page explaining the feature with a link to more information.

This test adds another option to access Google’s AI-powered search, which is already available through the Google app and via a dedicated web address at google.com/aimode. The integration into Chrome could make AI tools more accessible during everyday browsing.

Workforce Changes Amid New Initiatives

In other news, Google is undergoing workforce changes amid ongoing business shifts. The company has offered voluntary buyouts to many employees across key divisions, including search, advertising, research, and engineering. These moves come as Google prepares for a court ruling that could impact its current structure. The exact number of employees affected has not been disclosed.

A company spokesperson, Courtenay Mencini, clarified that some groups had already introduced voluntary exit programs with severance packages earlier this year. More teams have recently adopted similar programs to manage resources while focusing on future initiatives. Additionally, Google is encouraging remote workers living near its offices to return to hybrid work models, aiming to increase in-person collaboration among employees.