COD Next 2023: Here's all you need to know about major gaming event

Just weeks ahead of the latest COD (Call of Duty) release, developers are reaching out to content creators worldwide for a huge event in the gaming world.

Get Ready for CoD Next 2023: Where Gaming Legends Unite and the Future of Call of Duty Unfolds! (callofduty/Instagram)(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event, COD Next, celebrates the series while offering a sneak peek at its future. COD Next 2023 is no exception, with the biggest stars in the scene coming together.

This event will showcase not only Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer but also what is next in the upcoming years for Warzone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Diablo 4 fans outraged by Call of Duty crossover, hope for redemption at BlizzCon 2023

Here's all you need to know about COD Next 2023:

Event, Date, and Time

COD Next 2023 will take place on Thursday, October 5, starting at 9 a.m. PT. The event duration is uncertain but fans can anticipate several hours of entertainment as creators dive into everything the event has to offer.

Streaming Platforms

COD Next 2023 will be streamed on Call of Duty's official YouTube channel and on Twitch. Viewers can also earn exclusive Twitch drops and YouTube rewards by watching the streams during the day.

Alternative Viewing Options: Fans can also tune in to the direct point-of-view (POV) streams of their favourite content creators at the event. Numerous popular streamers will share their gameplay live from the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Event Highlights

Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Reveal

The event will begin with a full reveal of Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer component. Streamers will compete on various maps and modes from this year's release, providing a first look at the classic MW2 maps in action.

Zombies Showcase

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Activision will reveal the future of the Zombies mode, although details about this and the time provided for the same are currently unclear.

ALSO READ: The release date for the new Call of Duty featuring 21 Savage has been revealed

Warzone Presentation

A special presentation on Warzone will follow, showcasing the new Battle Royale map and any significant gameplay changes for the next year.

Warzone Mobile

The event will conclude with a focus on Warzone Mobile, building anticipation for its highly anticipated release.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!