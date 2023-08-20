News / Technology / Adobe co-founder John Warnock dies at 82

Bloomberg | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Aug 20, 2023 06:56 PM IST

Warnock created the San Jose-based company in 1982 with Charles Geschke & served as CEO until 2000 & as chief technical officer until his retirement in 2001.

Technology entrepreneur John Warnock, co-founder of Adobe Inc., died on Saturday at age 82, the company said in a statement.

John Warnock
The cause of Warnock’s death wasn’t disclosed.

He was also chairman of the board for nearly three decades until 2017, sharing that position with Geschke for most of that time. Warnock remained on the company’s board of directors until his death. Geschke died in 2021 at the age of 81.

The pair first met as colleagues at Xerox Holdings Corp. Their first product was PostScript, which helped spark the desktop publishing revolution.

“My interactions with John over the past 25 years have been the highlight of my professional career,” Adobe’s Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen wrote in an email to employees. “While he was my role model and mentor, I am most grateful to count him as a friend.”

Prior to founding Adobe, Warnock was a principal scientist at Xerox Palo Alto Research Center and held positions at Evans & Sutherland Computer, Computer Sciences Corp., IBM and the University of Utah, according to the company’s biography.

Warnock held a doctorate in electrical engineering, a master in mathematics and a bachelor in mathematics and philosophy, all from the University of Utah.

Warnock is survived by his wife, Marva, and three children.

