Connections NYT hints and answers for December 11, 2023

The New York Times has introduced an addictive word game called 'Connections,' which has captivated players with its unique challenge of uncovering the relationships between words.

Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those eager to discover today's puzzle solution, feel free to skip ahead to the conclusion of this article for the December 11 'Connections' answer. However, if you relish the satisfaction of solving it independently, continue reading for helpful clues and strategies to assist you through today's challenge.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

You'll find 16 words in each puzzle grouped into four distinct categories. These categories cover many themes, such as book titles, software, country names, marine codes, and more. Although some words might seem related, there's only one correct combination. Successfully identifying all four words in a set removes them from the board, but incorrect guesses will count as errors—players are granted a maximum of four lifelines before the game concludes.

ALSO READ| Connections NYT hints and answers for December 10, 2023

Connections Today Hints for December 11

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yellow: Textile materials

Green: Have some rest

Blue: Related to Shoes

Purple: Connected with Delivery

If you know what are we talking about then minimize this page and go try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today Hints: These are categories

Yellow: LUXURIOUS FABRICS

Green: CAME DOWN TO REST

Blue: SHOE PARTS

Purple: THINGS THAT ARE DELIVERED

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for December 11

Here is the #183 Connections' answer-

LUXURIOUS FABRICS: CHIFFON, SATIN, SILK, VELVET

COME DOWN TO REST: PERCH, ROOST, SETTLE, LAND

SHOE PARTS: EYELET, LACE, SOLE, TONGUE

THINGS THAT ARE DELIVERED: BABY, BLOW, PACKAGE, SPEECH

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To play The Connections you need to be a word wizard. The puzzle game has a board containing sixteen words, each belonging to one of four mystery categories. All you need to do is select four words that appear to share a common category and then proceed to click on "submit." You will be allowed to make three mistakes.

What is NYT Connections?

The New York Times’ freshest word game is taking social media by storm. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is known for her pivotal role in crafting this engaging word game and introducing it to the publication’s Games section.

Reminiscent of Wordle, “Connections” presents a fresh puzzle daily that becomes increasingly complex as the clock strikes midnight. To help you navigate these linguistic labyrinths, we’ve compiled a selection of hints and strategies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Connections’ is accessible via web browsers and mobile devices, challenging players to categorize four words based on a shared attribute.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!