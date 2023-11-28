Crompton geyser vs other brands: 10 advanced geyser models to pick from

India has multiple geyser brands that offer quality services, but which one is perfect for you? Crompton geysers stand out among the various options with their advanced technology and reliability. Crompton, a renowned brand in India's home appliance market, has been synonymous with quality and innovation for years. Their range of geysers is particularly impressive. When it comes to choosing a geyser, several factors play a crucial role, such as energy efficiency, capacity, safety features, and longevity. Crompton geysers excel in all these aspects, making them a preferred choice for many Indian households. The brand's commitment to integrating the latest technology in its products is evident in its advanced geyser models. These geysers are designed not only to provide hot water efficiently but also to add aesthetic value to your bathroom décor.

One of the key features of Crompton geysers is their energy efficiency. In a time where energy conservation is essential, these geysers offer eco-friendly options that help reduce electricity consumption without compromising on performance. This aspect is particularly beneficial for households looking to cut down on their energy bills. Additionally, Crompton geysers come in various capacities, ensuring that there is a model suitable for every family size, whether it’s a compact unit for bachelors or a larger one for joint families.

While comparing Crompton geysers to other brands, it becomes clear that Crompton holds a significant edge in several key areas. Firstly, their technological innovation is noteworthy, often integrating features like digital temperature display and energy-saving modes, which might not be as prevalent in other brands. Secondly, the build quality of Crompton geysers is robust, offering greater longevity and reliability, a contrast to some brands where durability might be a concern. Additionally, Crompton's customer service and warranty terms are often more favorable. Check out the top 10 models from different brands, including Crompton and choose the best one for your home.

1. Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Advanced 3 Level Safety

Store hot water safely and efficiently with Crompton's Arno Neo 25-L storage water heater. Featuring a 5-star energy rating and advanced 3-level safety features, this heater delivers fast and reliable performance for your home. The capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out and multi-functional valve provide protection, while the nickel-coated heating element and magnesium anode help prevent corrosion. The 2000-watt heater quickly warms up 25 liters of water and the ISI-marked components ensure quality and durability. With energy-efficient operation, high-grade materials and multiple safety features, this Crompton storage water heater lets you enjoy hot showers.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Advanced 3 Level Safety:

Capacity: 25 liters

Energy Rating: 5-star

Safety Features: Advanced 3 Level Safety

Type: Storage Water Heater

Color: White

Pros Cons Energy-efficient (5-star rating) Higher initial cost Advanced 3 Level Safety Requires installation

2. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White

This Bajaj New Shakti Neo vertical storage water heater packs cutting-edge technology into its sleek, space-saving design. The titanium armor and magnesium anode protect the glass-lined tank from corrosion for years, while the swirl flow technology ensures up to 20% more hot water. The PUF insulation traps heat inside so the water stays hot longer, and the adjustable thermostat lets you set the perfect temperature. The high-pressure rating and child safety protection make it suitable for high-rise buildings and homes with kids. With a 1-year warranty on the entire heater and 5-year tank warranty, the New Shakti Neo delivers reliable, energy-efficient hot water for years to come in a stylish yet functional package.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White:

Capacity: 15 liters

Energy Efficiency: Star Rated

Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology for efficient heating

Glasslined Tank

Wall Mounting

Warranty: 1 Year by Bajaj

Color: White

Pros Cons Star-rated for efficiency Limited 1-year warranty Titanium Armour technology Wall mounting required

3. Havells Instanio 10 L Storage Water Heater, ABS Body, 2000 W, 4 Star, With Free Flexi Pipe and Free Installation, Warranty: 7 Yr on Inn. Container; 4 Yr on Heating Element; 2 Yr Compre (White)

With a powerful 2000W heating element, superior glass line coating, and Smart Shield corrosion protection, this water heater delivers reliable hot water for all your needs. The 8-bar pressure and rust-proof ABS body ensure durability and longevity, while the 3-level safety system and energy-saving PUF insulation keep things safe and efficient. The temperature control knob lets you adjust the heat to your liking, while the included flexi pipe and free installation make setup a breeze. Backed by a 7-year warranty on the inner tank and 4 years on the heating element, this Havells water heater brings you hot water you can count on thanks to its advanced features, stylish design and reliable performance.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 10 L Storage Water Heater, ABS Body, 2000 W, 4 Star, With Free Flexi Pipe and Free Installation, Warranty: 7 Yr on Inn. Container; 4 Yr on Heating Element; 2 Yr Compre (White):

Capacity: 10 liters

Energy Efficiency: 4-star rated

ABS Body

Power: 2000 W

Comes with Free Flexi Pipe and Free Installation

Warranty: 7 Years on Inner Container, 4 Years on Heating Element, 2 Years Comprehensive

Color: White

Pros Cons Energy-efficient (4-star) Limited 10-liter capacity Comes with free installation Not suitable for large households

4. Orient Electric Enamour Prime 10L Glassline Storage Water Heater (Geyser), 5-star BEE rated, 5-layer safety shield, Suitable for high-rise buildings (White & Grey)

This storage water heater from Orient Electric redefines reliability, and performance with its Ultra Diamond Glassline Technology and 8 bar pressure capacity. The 40% longer tank lifespan means you can depend on it for years of hot water, while the nickel-coated copper heating element and shockproof polymer body ensure optimized heating and complete corrosion resistance. The temperature control knob allows you to choose the perfect heat, while Whirlflow Technology increases water flow by 20% for faster hot water access. With a 5-layer safety shield and compatibility with hard water, this heater is suitable for high-rise buildings and gives you peace of mind. Enjoy hot water whenever you need it from this high-performance yet affordable storage water heater from a trusted brand.

Specifications of Orient Electric Enamour Prime 10L Glassline Storage Water Heater (Geyser), 5-star BEE rated, 5-layer safety shield, Suitable for high-rise buildings (White & Grey):

Capacity: 10 liters

Energy Efficiency: 5-star BEE rated

5-layer safety shield

Suitable for high-rise buildings

Color: White & Grey

Pros Cons Suitable for high-rise buildings Limited 10-liter capacity Energy-efficient (5-star rating)

5. Haier (EI3V-EC3) Instant 3 Litre Geyser, Anti-corrosion UMC tank, (White), 8 Bar Rated Pressure Water Heater,Warranty-5 Years (EI3V-X3-3KW (I)

This Haier instant geyser will deliver hot water in a flash. Made from durable anti-corrosion material to withstand heavy usage, this efficient water heater promises years of dependable service. Its 8-bar pressure rating means you'll enjoy powerful streams of steaming water, perfect for speedy baths or hand washing dishes in a hurry. Whether you need a quick rinse after a workout or want to jumpstart brewing tea, the Haier EI3V-EC3 is ready to deliver instant hot water on demand. Its 3-liter tank capacity means you can fill multiple containers or take a medium-length shower without running out. Plus, Haier backs this instant geyser with a generous 5-year warranty so you can purchase with confidence. So say goodbye to waiting around for hot water and hello to instant convenience and reliability courtesy of the Haier EI3V-EC3 instant geyser.

Specifications of Haier (EI3V-EC3) Instant 3 Litre Geyser, Anti-corrosion UMC tank, (White), 8 Bar Rated Pressure Water Heater,Warranty-5 Years (EI3V-X3-3KW (I):

Capacity: 3 liters

Anti-corrosion UMC tank

8 Bar Rated Pressure Water Heater

Warranty: 5 Years

Color: White

Pros Cons 8 Bar rated pressure Limited 3-liter capacity Anti-corrosion UMC tank Not suitable for large households

6. Crompton Amica 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (White)

This Crompton storage water heater saves both energy and time. The 2000-watt heating element means it can produce 10 liters of hot water quickly while maintaining energy efficiency thanks to its 5-star rating. The built-in safety features like the thermostat and thermal cut-out provide reassurance while the anti-corrosion anode helps prevent rust and scale buildup that hard water can cause. With fast heating and reliability, it ensures you always have the hot water you need for showers, dishes or laundry.

Specifications of Crompton Amica 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (White):

Capacity: 10 liters

Energy Rating: 5-star

Type: Storage Water Heater

Color: White

Pros Cons Energy-efficient (5-star rating) Not suitable for small families Advanced safety features

7. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White

It’s a high-performance water heater for the energy-conscious consumer. This 15-liter storage water heater from V-Guard features advanced insulation and efficiency to cut energy usage by up to 66%. The enamel-coated tank, incoloy heating element and thick anode provide protection against corrosion even with hard water, ensuring long-lasting performance. Safety is ensured through the thermostat, thermal cut-out, and 5-in-1 safety valve to prevent overheating, vacuum, reverse flow, and excessive pressure build-up. The multi-stage protection keeps the water hygienic and odor-free for your daily needs. The unit can withstand high pressures up to 8 bar, suitable for high rise buildings up to 35 floors.

Specifications of V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White:

Capacity: 15 liters

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rated

Advanced 4 Level Safety features

Color: White

Pros Cons Quick and on-demand hot water Limited 3-liter capacity Free installation and pipe included Not suitable for large households Stylish white and turquoise blue design No energy efficiency rating

8. Crompton Solarium Neo 3-L Instant Water Heater with Advanced 4 Level Safety (Ivory)

Crompton's energy-efficient instant water heater boasts rust-proof construction and multiple safety features ensuring worry-free use for fast, on-demand hot water. The compact 3-liter capacity is perfect for the kitchen or bathroom, supplying enough hot water for a few cups of tea or a quick shower. Features like the pressure release valve, thermal cut-out, and fusible plug work together to shut off power if temperatures get too high, while the anti-siphon protection guards the heating element from damage. The nickel-coated heating component resists scale buildup, maintaining efficiency for longer.

Specifications of Crompton Solarium Neo 3-L Instant Water Heater with Advanced 4 Level Safety (Ivory):

Capacity: 3 liters

Safety Features: Advanced 4 Level Safety

Type: Instant Water Heater

Color: Ivory

Pros Cons Instant hot water Limited 3-liter capacity Advanced 4 Level Safety Not suitable for large households Compact and space-saving

9. Crompton Solarium Evo 25-L 5 Star Storage Water Heater,Free Installation, Free Pipe

This Crompton Solarium water heater brings high performance to your home with its powerful heating element, glassline coated tank, and multiple safety features. Boasting a 5-star energy rating, this heater ensures lower energy bills without compromising on the hot water supply. The plastic body protects against rust and corrosion, keeping your water heater in top condition for years. Three levels of safety technology - including a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and multi-functional valve - provide a sense of relief. So, you get a durable, long-lasting water heater that delivers hot water efficiently and safely. Its sleek design and energy efficiency make it an ideal choice for any home, providing the comfort and performance you need from a reliable water heating solution.

Specifications of Crompton Solarium Evo 25-L 5 Star Storage Water Heater,Free Installation, Free Pipe:

Capacity: 25 liters

Energy Rating: 5-star

Type: Storage Water Heater

Installation: Free Installation & Pipe

Color: Varies by model

Pros Cons High 25-liter capacity Higher initial cost Energy-efficient (5-star rating)

10. AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings

This compact tankless water heater’s 2000-watt heating element can quickly bring water up to temperature for all your washing up and hand washing needs, while the 8 bar pressure rating means a strong, steady stream. The glossy ABS plastic exterior is attractive enough for any kitchen, while the blue diamond glass-lined tank offers double the corrosion resistance of standard tanks. You'll appreciate the factory-set thermostat that maxes out at a safe 75C, and the thermal cut-out and multi-function safety valve provide peace of mind. With BEE 5-star energy ratings and warranties covering the main components, this small but mighty water heater delivers convenience, durability, and savings.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings:

Capacity: 15 liters

ABS Body

BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency

Enhanced Durability with Blue Diamond Tank Coating

Suitable for High Rise Buildings

Pros Cons Energy-efficient (5-star rating) Relatively short warranty on heating element Suitable for high-rise buildings

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Advanced 3 Level Safety Storage Water Heater High Capacity Advanced 3 Level Safety Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White Swirl Flow Technology for efficient heating Energy Efficient Wall Mounting Havells Instanio 10 L Storage Water Heater, ABS Body, 2000 W, 4 Star, With Free Flexi Pipe and Free Installation, Warranty: 7 Yr on Inn. Container; 4 Yr on Heating Element; 2 Yr Compre (White ABS Body Stylish design Energy Efficient Orient Electric Enamour Prime 10L Glassline Storage Water Heater (Geyser), 5-star BEE rated, 5-layer safety shield, Suitable for high-rise buildings (White & Grey) Storage Water Heater Suitable for high-rise buildings Stylish design Haier (EI3V-EC3) Instant 3 Litre Geyser, Anti-corrosion UMC tank, (White), 8 Bar Rated Pressure Water Heater,Warranty-5 Years (EI3V-X3-3KW (I) Instant Water Heater (Geyser) 8 Bar Rated Pressure Water Heater Anti-corrosion UMC tank Crompton Amica 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (White) Storage Water Heater Requires installation Compact design V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White Stylish design Advanced 4 Level Safety feature Energy Efficient Crompton Solarium Neo 3-L Instant Water Heater with Advanced 4 Level Safety (Ivory) Storage Water Heater Wall mounting High capacity Crompton Solarium Evo 25-L 5 Star Storage Water Heater,Free Installation, Free Pipe Storage Water Heater (Geyser) Requires installation Advanced 3 Level Safety AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings ABS Body Energy Efficient Suitable for High Rise Buildings

Best value for money

Bajaj's New Shakti Neo 15 Liter vertical storage heater helps ensure hot water whenever needed thanks to its titanium armor and swirl flow technology that provides 20% more hot water. The glass-lined inner tank, magnesium anode and PUF insulation work together to prevent corrosion and keep water hotter for longer, helping maintain temperature control for your desired water temperature setting. The safety features like a cut-off at 50 degrees Celsius also provide peace of mind, especially with young children in the home. Built to last with a one-year warranty on the product and five years on the tank, this dependable vertical water heater suits high-rise buildings and delivers hot water for your busy family.

Best overall product

Crompton Solarium Evo 25-L 5-Star Storage Water Heater promises convenience and reliability. Featuring a rust-proof plastic body and a superior glass-lined coated tank, it ensures durability and longevity for your water supply. The five-star rated tank has a powerful heating element to produce a steady stream of hot water on demand. Safety features like the capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and multi-functional valve provide added peace of mind. Keeping hot water ready means less time waiting and more time enjoying your day, thanks to this hard working water heater from Crompton.

How to find the best crompton geyser?

To find the best Crompton geyser for your needs, start by researching various models available in the market. Visit Amazon.in and explore their range of geysers, taking note of features and specifications. Next, read customer reviews and ratings to gain insights into real user experiences.

Consider your specific requirements, such as the geyser's capacity, energy efficiency, and safety features. Compare prices across different online and offline stores to find the best deal. Don't forget to check for warranties and after-sales support. Finally, make an informed decision based on your research to ensure you choose the best Crompton geyser that suits your needs.

