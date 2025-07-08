‘Dark traits’ like psychopathy linked to higher AI cheating among students, study finds

Is there a certain kind of person who is more likely to use AI for shortcuts in their studies? That’s the question a group of South Korean researchers set out to answer, and what they found is raising eyebrows. Their study, published in BMC Psychology, looked at more than 500 art students in China and found a strong connection between heavy AI use and some of the darker sides of human personality. New research reveals a surprising connection between psychopathic traits and the tendency to misuse AI tools for academic shortcuts among college students.(Unsplash)

What the study found

The research team focused on students from six art universities, covering everything from painting and music to drama and dance. They measured students for traits like narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism, which together are known as the “Dark Triad.” These are traits linked with self-interest, manipulation, and a lack of empathy. The results showed that students who scored higher on these traits were much more likely to use AI tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney to get their assignments done. Many admitted to passing off AI-generated work as their own, which is a big concern for academic honesty.

But it wasn’t just about personality. The same students who leaned on AI also reported feeling more anxious about their grades and said they often put off their assignments until the last minute. This mix of stress and procrastination seemed to push them towards using AI as a quick fix. The study suggests that when students are under pressure or want to avoid hard work, they are more likely to reach for technology, even if it means crossing ethical lines.

Motivation and materialism

The researchers also looked at what motivates students. They found that those who cared more about rewards, recognition, and material success were more likely to use AI to get ahead. It’s not just about personality, but also about what drives someone. When the main goal is to win praise or score high marks, students may be tempted to take shortcuts, especially if those shortcuts are easy to access.

What this means for schools

The authors of the study, Jinyi Song of South Korea's Chodang University and Shuyan Liu of Baekseok University, say colleges and universities need to rethink how they design assignments and talk about AI. They suggest making tasks less vulnerable to copying or AI mimicry, teaching students about the risks and ethics of using AI, and setting clear rules about what’s allowed. With these steps, schools can help students use AI in a fair and responsible way.

This research adds to a growing debate about the role of AI in education. While AI can help students learn and create, it also brings new challenges, especially for those who feel pressure to perform or are motivated by external rewards. The findings show why it’s important to balance technology with values like honesty and responsibility, both in the classroom and beyond.