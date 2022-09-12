Days after iPhone 14 launch, Apple ‘kills’ 4 previous models: Reports

Nearly a week after Apple launched four iPhones as part of its flagship product's latest series – iPhone 14 – the company has, according to reports, discontinued production of four models from previous generations. The models that have been reportedly discontinued are iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhones 13 Pro and Pro Max.

The move, if true, was widely expected as there were reports that the Cupertino-based tech giant would ‘kill’ these models after launching the latest iPhone series, which it unveiled at its Far Out event on September 7.

While production of these four old iPhones has been closed, these are available in India on online platforms, as well as retail stores across the country till the stocks last.

Models available on Amazon, Flipkart

iPhone 11, which was launched in 2019, has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by A13 bionic chipset. You can buy it for ₹41,990 on both Amazon and Flipkart. Similarly, iPhone 12 Mini can be purchased for ₹59,490 on Amazon and ₹55,539 on Flipkart. This smartphone is powered by A14 Bionic processor and features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display.

iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, is selling at ₹108,900 on Amazon and ₹119,000 on Flipkart; it is powered by A15 bionic chipset. Meanwhile, iPhone 13 Pro Max, last year's costliest smartphone, has been listed at ₹119,000 by Amazon and ₹129,900 by Flipkart. It with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by A15 Bionic processor.

