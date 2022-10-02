Days before Google I/O event, Pixel smartwatch features leaked: Report

The Google first smartwatch - Pixel watch is expected to be introduced in the upcoming Google I/O event slated for October 6. Before the much awaited launch, which is less than a week away, the details of the watch have been doing rounds on the internet. Recently, the purported marketing images of smartwatch got leaked. The Google Pixel Watch would include Electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking to monitor heart problems.

According to a report on the Hindustan Times’ Business website - Mint, the supposed marketing images display a Quick pairing feature and ECG tracking. A prominent tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer in partnership with SlashLeaks has further disclosed that the smartwatch is likely to have Corning Gorilla Glass safeguard and 5 ATM water resistance.

Apart from ECG tracking, the Google Pixel watch is expected to be equipped with sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, an Emergency mode and six months subscription to Fitbit Premium.

Based on another leak, the price of Google Pixel watch is estimated to start from USD 349.99 (around ₹28,000) for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model, while the cellular variant would cost USD 399 (around ₹31,900). This will set the smartwatch competition directly with premium smartwatches from the house of Apple and Samsung.

The watchmaker recently unveiled the Pixel Watch’s full design in a promotional clip. Google highlighted the watch's premium design and confirmed the heart rate monitoring function.

The watch’s teaser images were unveiled at the Google I/O event in May of this year. According to the limited information presented at the yearly developer conference, the smartwatch will have a circular dial with simple bezels surrounding the screen. The most recent Google Wear OS version will run on Google Pixel Watch. According to experts, this device will work with the Find My Device app.

The Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model comes in three different colour combinations: a black body with an obsidian band, a silver body with a chalk band, and a gold body with a hazel band. The cellular model will have a similar Black body and Obsidian band appearance. However, the Gold case with the Hazel band and the Silver case with the Charcoal band would only be available on the LTE model.

