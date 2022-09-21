Ahead of October 6 event, Google Pixel watch details leaked: Report

Days ahead of ‘Made by Google’ event on October 6, the details regarding the design and price of Google Pixel Watch have been leaked. According to the tech website 9to5google, the starting price of the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model of Google Pixel Watch will be USD 349.99 (around ₹28,000) while the cellular variant will cost USD 399 (around ₹31,900).

Google has said the Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch designed and built by it. The smartwatch will be compatible with all the Pixel and Android phones, as well as Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds.

The colour choices available with the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model would be; a black body with Obsidian band, silver body with chalk band, and gold body with hazel band. The cellular variant will come with the similar Black body with Obsidian band look. However, the Silver case with Charcoal band, and Gold case with Hazel band would be exclusive only to the LTE model.

The teaser images of the watch were shown during the Google I/O event in May this year. As per the minimal details shown in the annual developer conference, the smartwatch will flaunt a circular dial with basic bezels around the display. Google Pixel Watch will be powered by the latest version of Google Wear OS. Experts say that this device will be compatible with the Find My Device app.

It is expected that the smartwatch will boast a stainless steel build and probably come fitted with curved glass protection. Google Pixel Watch will be endowed with features like support for Google Wallet, Google Maps and Google Assistant. Now, as per the trend, this smartwatch will also focus on the health monitoring features. It will be equipped with various health features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking.

The eagerly waited hardware event – ‘Made by Google’ is scheduled for October 6. Experts contemplate the possibility of Google launching Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch on this day.

