Delhi International Airport gets 5G network for passengers: Report

The New Delhi International Airport has become 5G-enabled for the passengers, days away from the formal launch of the services in the country.

The passengers having a 5G-enabled mobile phone and SIM card will have better signal strength, seamless connectivity and faster data speed at the domestic departure pier and international arrival baggage area at Terminal 3, and between T3 arrivals and multi-level car parking (MLCP), PTI quoted the GMR group which manages the airport.

The deployment of 5G network across the T3 terminal will be covered in a phase manner.

"The 5G network offers a faster speed and lower latency. At the airport, this feature of the next-generation mobile technology will help improve connection density and will also lead to greater efficiencies and aid in faster decision-making," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, Delhi International Airport Limited chief executive officer, told PTI. ALSO READ: Explained: How is 5G technology different from 4G?Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the 5G services at the India Mobile Congress on October 1, people aware of the developments told HT. During his address to the nation on Independence Day, the prime minister had said, "Now we are stepping towards the era of 5G... won't have to wait for long. We are taking optical fibre to every village. I have full knowledge that the dream of Digital India will pass through villages.”

India is preparing for the launch of 5G services, with several telecom service providers have enabled their network for the new technology. In August, the government had issued spectrum allocation letters to the telecom giants while asking them to prepare for the roll out of the services.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has already announced it will launch standalone 5G services in metro cities in Diwali, and the network will be expanded to all the parts of country by 2023. Reliance's rival Airtel is planning to launch 5G services in 5,000 cities and towns by March 2024.(With PTI inputs)

