Delhi AQI: 5 air purifiers under 25,000 to tackle air pollution

The air quality in several parts of India is degrading at dangerous levels, and people have started facing health issues. The AQI has reached an alarming stage, urging people to invest in powerful air purifiers. If you are someone who is on the lookout for affordable air purifier picks, then we have compiled a list that may help you get started. From capturing the smallest of dust particles and pollutants to advanced filtration, here are 5 air purifiers under ₹25000 that could help you breathe clean air, at least at the safe space of your home. Check the 5 best air purifiers under Rs. 25,000 you can buy this winter.

5 Best air purifiers under ₹ 25000

Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q1000: This air purifier comes with a 4-layer True HEPA H13 filtration process that claims to remove 99.9% pollutants. It also comes with QSensAI Technology that adjusts its performance based on ambient air. The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q1000 is best suited for a 1000 sq ft area and is available at around Rs. 19,000 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Philips Smart Air Purifier AC3220: If you're looking for more options, then this one from Philips could also be a great fit. This air purifier claims to remove 99.97% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns, and it's ideal for rooms up to 600 sq. ft. It also features a built-in AQI display that provides data about temperature and humidity indoors. The air purifier is available at around Rs. 20,000 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Honeywell HAC30M1301W Portable Room Air Purifier: If you are looking for a more affordable option, then this air purifier from Honeywell could be a great pick. It is equipped with the HiSiv filtration technology that traps dust and pollutants from the air. It also offers Intelligent Auto Mode that senses the level of pollution in the room and adjusts its performance.

MI AC-M17-SC AP4 Lite Air Purifier: Another sensible pick would be this from MI. This air purifier features an LED display that shows real-time air quality, fan speeds, and filter status. Users can also adjust the settings based on the displayed number and customise their experiences. The air purifier is now available at around Rs. 12,000 on Flipkart.

Honeywell HAC35M1101W Portable Room Air Purifier: Lastly, we have another option from Honeywell that offers a 3-stage filtration process that removes up to 99 per cent of pollutants. It also offers a filter life of up to 3000 hours, which is quite impressive considering the budget. The Honeywell HAC35M1101W is available at around Rs. 17,999 on Flipkart.