Destiny 2's Witch Queen at the Met Gala? Florence Pugh's outfit draws similarities

An eagle-eyed Destiny 2 fan noticed the white feathery outfit that Hollywood actresses Florence Pugh wore to the famous fashion event, Met Gala 2023. Make her look very familiar to the titular character from the game’s recent Witch Queen expansion. While this is probably a big coincidence, but it’s very funny to think that some fashion designer might have been copying Destiny 2’s cosmetics.

Did Florence Pugh take inspiration from Destiny 2's Witch Queen? (Image Credi: Getty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Destiny 2 is a fan-favorite free-to-play MMO title developed and published by Bungie that was initially released in 2017. The backdrop of the game is a post-apocalyptic Solar System where human civilization has been destroyed by an ancient evil force called the darkness. Players will play the role of Guardians, who are responsible for defending humanity against various alien threats.

One of the popular antagonists in Destiny 2 is the Witch Queen Savathun. Although she has made numerous appearances in the Beyond the Light expansion, the Witch Queen has been a part of Destiny 2 since the game's original The Taken King expansion.

On May 1, the 2023 Met Gala event was held in New York, which is considered as the most auspicious and prestigious fashion event around the globe. The event is organized by the famous Vogue magazine. This event features several guests from Hollywood, modeling, athletics, sports, politics, and many more. The Met Gala event is known for showcasing bizarre to charismatic outfits worn by celebrities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| | Met Gala 2023: Cockroach spotted on the red carpet; internet calls it ‘best dressed.’ Watch

One of the attendees of this year's Met Gala event was MARVEL star Florence Pugh, a popular English actress. She recently donned the role of Goldilocks in the 2022 animated movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and will appear in the upcoming film Dune: Part Two. Interestingly The Black Widow star’s outfit included a very peculiar feathery headdress that bore some resemblance to the bony helmet of the Witch Queen, Savathun.

The headdress worn by the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ actress at the 2023 Met Gala features a thin headband in the bottom with several long black feathers that stand upright. A Redditor named SirPork7111 pointed out this design bears a significant resemblance to the crown of the Witch Queen. Although by color the two headpiece is very much different from each other, the comparison becomes evident when viewed side-by-side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is no concrete proof suggesting that the headdress worn by Pugh at the Met Gala was actually inspired by the notorious Witch Queen’s helmet in Destiny 2. It’s highly likely that this is a very funny and weird coincidence and not a deliberate homage to Savathun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}