Diablo 4's game-changing items that can elevate any build

In the world of Diablo 4, not all unique items are created equal.

6 rare items in Diablo 4. (Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The developers have intentionally elevated six particular items to a tier of their own, deviating from the design philosophy established in the previous expansion, Reaper of Souls.

This change has left players uncertain about whether it's a positive or negative shift. These extremely rare Uniques in Diablo 4 follow in the footsteps of Path of Exile, and they have the power to elevate virtually any build and benefit any class, even those that wouldn't typically equip that particular weapon type.

Among the Uniques that have captured the attention of the community are the iconic Harlequin Crest and The Grandfather. The Harlequin Crest, in particular, is even more powerful than its Diablo 2 counterpart.

While Diablo 4 has faced criticism regarding itemization, frustrations over Item Power, Resistances, gems, and a lack of attribute balance, there have still been standout items across all equipment categories that keep players engaged in the grind.

But, the true allure of loot farming in Diablo 4 lies in the pursuit of these six rare unique items. Thus far, only a few lucky players have managed to obtain them. To shed light on their acquisition and provide a sneak peek at the existing rare Uniques, Adam Jackson, the Lead Class Designer for Diablo 4, posted all six items on Twitter.

Given the game's seasonal content format, it's widely speculated that the developers will continue expanding on these rare Uniques with each new season.

What sets these Uniques apart from other items is that they aren't necessary for endgame builds to work. However, possessing them undoubtedly enhances a player's potential. Alongside The Grandfather and Harlequin Crest, Doombringer and Andariel's Visage also make their return as super Uniques in Diablo 4, providing equally potent powers when equipped. Jackson clarified that these Uniques can only drop above Level 85, and their Item Power is always set at 820.

Although it's likely that Blizzard will increase Item Power in the future, these Uniques will remain the ultimate goal for many Diablo 4 players seeking to optimize their gear. While Diablo 4 may take some time to expand its range of Legendary Aspects to match its predecessors, the foundation is solid. With two expansions on the horizon, players can look forward to the introduction of new Uniques, further enriching this exclusive family.

