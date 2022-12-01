Digi Yatra, a paperless airport entry facility launched: All you need to know

The Digi Yatra paperless airport entry facility is now functional at three airports in the country, including Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI), where it was launched (for the other two airports as well) on Thursday by Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“Synonymous with ease, a new chapter in air travel! Today, got the opportunity to launch #DigiYatra on T3 of @DelhiAirport to make a#DigiYatramore convenient. The service, based on the Facial Recognition System (FRS), will provide contactless convenience to passengers at the airport,” tweeted Scindia.

What is Digi Yatra?

Based on the Facial Recognition Technology (FRT), Digi Yatra aims to achieve seamless and contactless processing of passengers at airports. With this, passenger data will be processed automatically at based on a facial recognition system, at various checkpoints at the airport.

For now, besides the IGIA, it will be available at Bengaluru and Varanasi airports. By March 2023, four more cities will be added: Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada. Subsequently, the technology will be rolled out more widely.

Also, it only covers domestic routes.

Digi Yatra ID

After downloading the Digi Yatra app from Google Play Store or iOS app store, passengers can get this ID by sharing details such as name, email address, mobile number, and details of an identification document (Aadhaar, driving license, voter ID etc.). After entering this information, a Digi Yatra ID will be created; it has to be shared while booking tickets. Airline companies, in turn, will share this ID and passenger data with the departure airport.

What to do at airport?

If you opted for Aadhaar-based verification, your identity will be verified online. However, if you selected other identity card, the verification will be done manually by security personnel at the airport.

How to use Digi Yatra facility?

At the airport e-gate, scan the bar-coded boarding pass; the facial recognition system installed there will validate your identity, as well as the travel document. After this, you can go inside, and follow the regular procedure to clear the security and board your flight.

