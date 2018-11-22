Flyers from PM Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi among first who can board flights via Digi Yatra

Flyers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi will be among the first who can board flights via a facial recognition system set to be introduced at four government-run airports under Digi Yatra, a civil aviation ministry initiative launched in October to promote paperless, hassle-free and speedy air travel, officials familiar with the matter said.

Under the initiative, a flyer will have to get a unique Digi Yatra ID by registering on the Digi Yatra portal using an approved identity proof document such as PAN, Aadhaar or driving licence. Once this is done, a flyer will have to go through a one-time facial verification at an e-gate at a departure terminal.

The details will then be stored on a centralised registration system, and the flyer’s face will act as the boarding pass — from then on, he or she can directly proceed for security check after dropping off baggage, if any.

To set the ball rolling, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued requests for proposal (RFP) for four government-run airports — Varanasi, Kolkata, Pune and Vijayawada — inviting companies to work out the logistics and implement the system.

The deadline for the roll-out has been set for April 30, 2019, one of the officials said, adding that private airports in Bengaluru and Hyderabad may roll out the system by January next year. A flyer will have to share his or her Digi Yatra ID at the time of booking tickets. In case multiple bookings are made, all IDs will have to be shared separately.

“There will be requirement of dedicated lanes for Digi Yatra passengers, where the face will act as the boarding pass for passengers, who will not be required to visit any counter except for security check. While the selected companies will put in place the equipment and the system to implement the system, the facility will be free for passengers,” said a senior civil aviation ministry official who asked not to be named.

An AAI official said such systems were used in some other countries. “Passenger-processing systems based on facial recognition are used in some countries. To provide a seamless experience right from entry into the airport till boarding the aircraft, Digi Yatra will have a centralised registration system for passengers,” he said.

To begin with, the civil aviation ministry aims to reduce waiting time at airports by implementing this system, an official said, Subsequently, it hopes this could lead to a reduction in overall costs and ultimately in air fares.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 07:21 IST