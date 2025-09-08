Dish TV launches VZY Smart TVs in India with integrated set-top box and OTT support

Dish TV India has expanded into the smart television segment with the introduction of its new VZY Smart TV lineup. The launch marks the company’s move beyond its established direct-to-home (DTH) broadcasting services after more than two decades in the industry. Dish TV launches VZY Smart TVs in India with an in-built DTH select model ranging from 32-inch HD to 55-inch 4K QLED.(HT)

The VZY smart TVs range integrates live television and streaming platforms within a single device. Select models feature built-in DTH set-top boxes, which cut the need for external connections, while also supporting multiple OTT applications.

VZY Smart TVs: Sizes, Key Specifications and Features

The VZY smart TV lineup includes options ranging from 32-inch HD TVs to 55-inch 4K UHD QLED TVs. All models are powered by the Google TV 5, based on Android 14. Additionally, the smart operating system offers direct access to streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Depending on the model, the televisions come with up to 2GB RAM and 32GB storage to support smooth navigation and app usage.

The VZY smart TV lineup is equipped with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and up to 350 nits of brightness for display performance. The bezel-less design is paired with Dolby Audio across all variants, while premium models come with Dolby Atmos for enhanced sound. Users can also access built-in Chromecast, AirPlay support, and voice-enabled remotes.

Dish TV has positioned the VZY brand as an entertainment platform that merges broadcast services with digital streaming. The name VZY stands for Vibe, Zone, and You, which reflects its aim to deliver both conventional and online content through one screen.

VZY Smart TVs: Price, Launch Offers and Availability

The range of TVs from 32-inch Smart TV to 55-inch Google TV .. with suggested retail prices expected to start from Rs. 12,000 and go up to Rs. 45,000 for a fully loaded 55-inch.

The company announced that the VZY Smart TVs will be sold nationwide through retail stores and online marketplaces. They will be available across price segments, with financing options such as zero down payment and no-cost EMIs.

Talking to HT, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Chief Revenue Officer, Dish TV India, outlined the company’s vision for its newly launched VZY TVs lineup said, “Our USP is that we are not hardware centric, we are totally content centric. We are selling entertainment, not really selling hardware,” Singh said, highlighting the company’s strategy to differentiate itself in a price-sensitive TV market.

Unlike traditional TVs that require monthly spends on DTH or OTT subscriptions, VZY TVs comes preloaded with content and bundled subscriptions, offering consumers a year of seamless entertainment without additional costs.

Explaining the rationale behind the launch, Singh said, “We see ourselves with content at the center. Anything which helps to distribute content more effectively, we definitely want to take into. VZY is essentially a CTV platform that helps us disseminate content while extending the customer experience.”

Positioned for mid-premium Indian households, Dish TV is targeting families where viewing habits are split, parents preferring television, children leaning towards online platforms, and wage earners opting for hybrid consumption.

“We are targeting the modern Indian digital family, parents who are TV-centric, children who are totally online, and wage earners who are hybrid,” Singh said.

Dish TV plans to make VZY widely accessible through chain stores, retail outlets, e-commerce platforms, and dedicated experience centers. Some company-owned service centers will also double up as product demo zones.

On the long-term vision, Singh stressed that VZY is not about competing on low-cost hardware but building a sustainable content-first platform.

“VZY is a platform. Our focus is content and service. Hardware we provide will be as good as all the top brands, but what we provide on top of the hardware is what the game is all about,” he said.

The new range, priced between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 45,000, will gradually expand into premium categories, though Dish TV has no immediate plans for ultra-premium models above Rs. 1 lakh.