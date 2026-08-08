Dolby Atmos vs DTS:X: Before buying a soundbar, know which surround sound format is better

Buying a soundbar isn't as simple as picking a brand, higher wattage and number of speakers anymore. Over the years, audio technologies have evolved, which has paved way for new 3D surround sound technologies to improve the overall experience for homeowners. Two of the immersive sound technologies have gained immense popularity among buyers are Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.
Both these audio technologies are designed to create a more immersive, three-dimensional soundstage that is aimed at making movies, shows and games feel more cinematic. But despite serving a similar purpose, they aren't identical. These differences can matter when choosing the right soundbar. Before you take you through the top Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbars, let's first understand what these technologies are and how do they differ.
Dolby Atmos: What's it and it's advantages
Dolby Atmos, as I mentioned earlier, is an immersive surround sound technology that creates a 3D audio experience by making sound feel like it is coming from all around the user, including above them. Unlike traditional surround sound systems that place audio in fixed channels (such as 5.1 or 7.1), Dolby Atmos uses object-based audio technology, which in turn allows individual sounds to be positioned and moved precisely within a 3D space. Basically, it adds the component of height to the surround sound experience, which makes all the difference.
Advantages:
- It offers a more immersive surround sound experience.
- It offers a better movie and gaming experience.
- Dolby Atmos uses object-based audio technology, which enables precise sound placement.
- Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbars offer clearer dialogue delivery.
- Dolby Atmos supports multiple configurations, which makes the speaker setup more flexible.
- It is supported by all the major OTT platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.
DTS:X: What's it and it's advantages
Similarly, DTS:X is also an object-based immersive surround sound technology that creates a 3D audio experience by placing sounds around and above the listener. Similar to Dolby Atmos, DTS:X goes beyond traditional 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound by allowing individual sounds to move freely within a 3D space. However, instead of restricting sounds to specific speakers, DTS:X allows filmmakers and sound engineers to position audio elements precisely. This can make effects like footsteps, explosions, vehicles, or environmental sounds feel more realistic and natural.
Advantages:
- It creates an immersive 3D sound experience
- It users object-based audio technology for precise sound placement.
- It offers a flexible speaker setup.
- It can optimise audio based on users' available speakers instead of requiring a new setup.
- It delivers a wider soundstage with strong dynamics.
- Users don't need to place a speaker requirement on the ceiling mandatorily.
- It supports high-quality audio formats.
- It is great for physical media collections.
Dolby Atmos vs DTS:X: Key differences
Key Factor
Dolby Atmos
DTS:X
|Audio technology
|Uses object-based audio technology to place sounds in a 3D space
|Uses object-based audio technology to position sounds freely around the listener
|Primary goal
|Creates a realistic cinema-like experience with surround and overhead sound
|Delivers immersive 3D audio with flexible speaker placement
|Sound experience
|Creates a wider soundstage with precise placement of sounds around and above the listener
|Produces detailed surround effects with strong dynamics and accurate sound positioning
|Height effects
|Supports overhead audio using ceiling speakers or upward-firing speakers
|Supports overhead effects using height speakers or compatible speaker systems
|Speaker requirements
|Common setups include 5.1.2, 7.1.2, and 7.1.4 configurations
|More flexible and can adapt to various speaker layouts
|Speaker placement flexibility
|Requires careful placement for the best experience, especially for height channels
|Designed to work with a wider range of speaker arrangements
|Soundbars
|More widely available in premium soundbars from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Bose, and others
|Available in fewer soundbars but supported by several premium models
|OTT streaming support
|More widely supported across streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Prime Video
|Less common on streaming platforms compared to Dolby Atmos
|Blu-ray support
|Available on many Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray titles
|Strong presence on Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray discs
|Gaming support
|Supported by modern gaming consoles, PCs, and gaming headphones
|Supported by select games, PCs, and gaming audio devices
|Dialogue clarity
|Offers clear centre-channel dialogue with compatible setups and soundbars
|Some devices support DTS Dialogue Control for improving voice clarity
|Audio quality
|Offers high-quality immersive sound with efficient compression and widespread device optimisation
|Known for high bitrate audio delivery and detailed sound reproduction
|Compatibility
|Supported by a larger ecosystem of TVs, soundbars, AV receivers, and streaming devices
|Supported mainly by AV receivers, home theatres, Blu-ray players, and select soundbars
|Ease of setup
|Easier for average users due to wide availability of plug-and-play soundbars
|Better suited for enthusiasts who customise home theatre systems
|Best suited for
|OTT viewers, movie lovers, gamers, and users buying a premium soundbar
|Home theatre enthusiasts and users with dedicated speaker systems
|Content availability
|More widely available, especially for streaming content
|More limited but popular among physical media collectors
|Cinema adoption
|Widely used in commercial cinemas and home entertainment
|Used in cinemas under DTS:X and related DTS formats but less dominant
|Overall user experience
|More accessible and consistent across devices
|More flexible for customised home theatre setups
Now that that we know all about Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies, here are best soundbars for you to consider.
Best Dolby Atmos, DTS:X soundbars in India
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This Samsung soundbar is designed to upgrade your TV audio experience with powerful bass and immersive surround sound. It supports Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, which create a wider soundstage with enhanced spatial effects without requiring multiple speakers. This soundbar also features Bass Boost mode, Adaptive Sound technology for optimised audio, Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ARC, Optical In, and USB playback support.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Great sound quality
Good build
Value for money
Reasons to Avoid
Software experience needs improvement
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the soundbar's sound quality, particularly noting its ability to hear dialogues clearly and the dedicated subwoofer delivering deep bass. They also appreciate its build quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound and build quality.
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This JBL soundbar is powered by 440W total output and it features Virtual Dolby Atmos technology and a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer for deep, impactful bass. It supports HDMI eARC, HDMI input, optical connectivity, and Bluetooth streaming for flexible usage. Additionally, it comes with JBL’s signature sound tuning, dedicated voice channel, and wireless subwoofer, which makes it is ideal for users seeking powerful home theatre audio without a complex speaker setup.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Rich and distinct sound
Clear vocals
Loud and immersive sound for large rooms
Reasons to Avoid
No dedicated display/app support
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the soundbar for its powerful bass, crisp vocals, premium JBL sound signature, and simple setup process. The wireless subwoofer receives strong appreciation for adding cinematic impact to movies and music, while the dedicated centre channel helps deliver clearer dialogues.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound and clarity.
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This Zebronics soundbar is powered by 550W RMS output, which combines a triple-driver soundbar, wireless rear satellite speakers, and a 13.33cm wireless subwoofer for powerful bass and surround effects. It is supported by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, which create a wider 3D audio experience for movies, gaming, and music. It also features like HDMI eARC, Bluetooth 5.3, LED display, and multiple connectivity options that make it a versatile entertainment upgrade.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Great sound quality
Wide connectivity options
Reasons to Avoid
Sound tuning may not satisfy audiophiles
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the soundbar for its sound quality. Users also like its compact design, multiple connectivity options, and easy installation.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality.
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This soundbar features a powerful 20.32cm wireless subwoofer that delivers deep bass, which is complemented by 1030W RMS output. It features support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, along with Zeb-AcoustiMax multi-dimensional audio technology, which helps create immersive sound with greater depth and spatial effects. For connectivity, it offers HDMI eARC, Bluetooth 5.3, optical input, AUX and USB. The system is particularly suited to movies, gaming and music.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Very high power output
Complete surround sound experience
Great connectivity
Reasons to Avoid
Requires more space than a conventional soundbar
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the soundbar for its sound quality, high power output and connectivity options.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality.
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This Sony soundbar comes with 1,000W total power output, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, it delivers powerful bass and detailed surround effects for movies, gaming and OTT content. It also gets Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround that further enhance spatial audio, while DSEE helps restore detail to compressed audio. Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, optical and analogue inputs provide flexible connectivity.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good sound quality
Great connectivity
Value for money
Reasons to Avoid
Premium pricing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the sound quality of this home theater system, highlighting its ground-shaking bass and crystal-clear audio, with one customer noting its extraordinary vertical surround engine ambience.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and performance.
Top features of the best soundbars in India
MODEL
AUDIO TECHNOLOGY
WATTAGE
NO. OF CHANNELS
|Samsung 300 W 2.1 ch Soundbar
|Dolby Atmos
|300W
|2.1
|JBL Cinema SB590
|Dolby Atmos
|440W
|3.1
|Zebronics 2026 Launch 550W Soundbar
|Dolby Atmos
|550W
|5.1
|Zebronics Juke Bar 9890 1030W Soundbar
|DTS:X
|1030W
|5.1.2
|Sony Bravia Theatre System 6(HT-S60)
|DTS:X
|1000W
|5.1
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- Is a soundbar worth buying for a TV in India?
Yes. A soundbar can significantly improve the audio quality of a TV by delivering louder dialogue, stronger bass and a wider soundstage than most built-in TV speakers.
- Is DTS:X better than Dolby Atmos?
Neither is universally better. Both are object-based immersive audio technologies. Dolby Atmos generally has broader support across streaming services, while DTS:X is particularly common on Blu-ray and home-theatre equipment. A soundbar supporting both formats gives you greater flexibility.
- What is the difference between a 2.1 and 5.1 soundbar?
A 2.1-channel soundbar generally has left and right audio channels plus a subwoofer. A 5.1-channel system adds dedicated centre and surround channels, usually through additional speakers. A 5.1 system therefore provides a more convincing surround experience but requires more space.
- How many watts should a good soundbar have?
For a small room, around 100–300W can be sufficient. Medium and large rooms can benefit from systems rated at 300W or more.
- What is HDMI ARC and eARC in a soundbar?
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) allows your TV to send audio to the soundbar through an HDMI cable. HDMI eARC offers greater bandwidth and supports higher-quality formats, including lossless Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats when the TV and soundbar are compatible.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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