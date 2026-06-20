Don't waste money on overpriced wearables: 5 smartwatches under 5,000 worth buying in 2026

Smartwatches have become a ubiquitous part of modern lives. From managing calls and schedules to tracking our vital health parameters and helping track workouts, smartwatches have become an essential part of our lives. While as a gadget, smartwatches are important, but that doesn't mean that you have to spend a fortune to get a good one.

These smartwatches come with silicone and metal straps. (HT Tech)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

With premium brands pushing prices well beyond ₹20,000, many buyers believe that useful features such as Bluetooth calling, health tracking, fitness monitoring, and long battery life are only available in expensive models. Fortunately, that's no longer the case. The budget smartwatch segment has evolved significantly in the past couple of years and it now offers all the essential features that cater to everyday users without burning a hole in their wallets.

So, whether you're looking to track workouts, monitor your heart rate and sleep patterns, or you're simply looking for a device that adds a stylish accessory to your wrist, here are the best options available under ₹5,000. But before we get into the details, let's take a quick look at the features that you need to consider while buying a smartwatch:

Factors to consider while buying a smartwatch

- Smartphone compatibility: Look for smartwatches that are compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.

- Display: Look for AMOLED or OLED displays as they offer better contrast, deeper blacks, better colours and higher peak brightness.

- Water resistance: Look for machines that offer IP68 rating or 5 ATM.

- Smart features: This checklist should include features like Bluetooth calling, quick-reply text templates, native music control, and NFC support.

- Health tracking features: Your checklist should include features such as heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitor and sleep tracking to name a few.

- Battery life: Fitness trackers offer battery life of up to 14 days while premium watches offer up to 2 days of runtime.

Best smartwatches under ₹ 5,000

This smartwatch comes with a sleek aluminium body and lightweight design that houses 1.6-inch AMOLED display, which delivers vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent visibility indoors and outdoors. This smartwatch supports over 100 workout modes, sleep monitoring, heart-rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and stress management features. Combined with Samsung Health integration, smart notifications, music controls, and long battery life, it offers a well-rounded experience for users seeking fitness tracking without spending a fortune.

Specifications Display 1.6-inch AMOLED Display, 256 x 402 resolution IP Rating IP68 + 5ATM Water Resistance Battery Up to 13 days battery life, Fast Charging Smart Features Call & notification alerts, Music controls, Camera control (compatible devices), Find My Phone, Samsung Health integration Health Features Heart-rate monitoring, Sleep tracking, Blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, Stress tracking, Menstrual cycle tracking, Fall detection, Emergency SOS Workout Tracking 100+ workout modes with automatic workout detection Reasons to Buy Comfortable to wear Customisable features Strong IP rating Good connectivity Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be of good quality and appreciate its features, particularly its compatibility with Samsung phones. They also find it comfortable to wear and appreciate its customizable features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its features, comfort and display.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Amazfit Pop 3S is designed for users who want a premium-looking smartwatch without stretching their budget. It features a sleek stainless-steel frame and a large 1.96-inch HD AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colours, deep contrast, and excellent brightness for clear visibility indoors and outdoors. Beyond its stylish design, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistance, and over 100 sports modes. Health-focused features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep analysis, and stress monitoring make it a well-rounded companion for daily wellness tracking.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch HD AMOLED Display, Always-On Display support IP Rating IP68 Battery Up to 12 days battery life Smart Features Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, Notification alerts, Music control, Camera control, Find My Phone Health Features 24-hour Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Female Health Tracking Workout Tracking 100+ Sports Modes Reasons to Buy Excellent design Vibrant display Good features Reasons to Avoid Average accuracy Average quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch's premium appearance, superb display, and feature-rich capabilities. They also find it comfortable to wear.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and display.

The Redmi Watch Lite combines a lightweight, modern design with practical smart features. It features a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display that delivers rich colours, deep contrast, and excellent viewing angles. Designed for everyday convenience, this watch offers Bluetooth calling with noise reduction, built-in GPS, multiple sports modes, and comprehensive health tracking. Its sleek construction, long battery life, and wellness-focused features make it suitable for both fitness enthusiasts and everyday users.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch AMOLED Display, Always-On Display support IP Rating 5ATM Battery Up to 18 days battery life Smart Features Bluetooth Calling with Noise Reduction, Built-in GPS, Alexa Voice Assistant, Notification Alerts, Music Control, Camera Control Health Features Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Female Health Tracking Workout Tracking 150+ Sports Modes Reasons to Buy Long battery life Vibrant display Good health tracking features Reasons to Avoid Average accuracy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smartwatch to be of good quality and value for money, with an amazing AMOLED screen and impressive battery life that maintains 88% capacity. The watch receives positive feedback for its tracking features, with detailed sleep tracking and extensive sports tracking capabilities, and customers appreciate its appearance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery, health tracking features and display.

The NoiseFit Halo is designed to impress with its premium metallic build and large round dial. Its standout feature is the 1.43-inch AMOLED display, which delivers vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent contrast for enhanced colour accuracy and readability. The high-resolution screen ensures watch faces, notifications, and fitness metrics appear crisp and detailed. Equipped with Bluetooth calling powered by Tru Sync technology, the smartwatch offers seamless connectivity alongside productivity features. Health-conscious users benefit from continuous heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and multiple sports modes.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Display, 466 x 466 resolution, Always-On Display IP Rating IP68 rating Battery Up to 7 days battery life Smart Features Bluetooth Calling with Tru Sync, Smart Notifications, Voice Assistant Support, Music Control, Quick Replies Health Features Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Female Cycle Tracking Workout Tracking 100+ Sports Modes Reasons to Buy Excellent design Value for money Good battery life Reasons to Avoid Average display Average accuracy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be of good quality and worth the price, appreciating its premium appearance and packed features including fitness tracking. They also appreciate its long battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.

The Realme Watch 5 is designed to offer a premium smartwatch experience at an affordable price. It features a sleek square-dial design with an aluminium-alloy functional crown and a lightweight build that looks far more expensive than its price tag. The highlight is its large 1.97-inch AMOLED display, which delivers vivid colours, deep blacks, and excellent contrast for improved colour accuracy and readability. With up to 600 nits brightness and Always-On Display support, content remains easy to view even outdoors. The smartwatch also packs Bluetooth calling, built-in GPS, NFC, comprehensive health monitoring, and over 100 sports modes.

Specifications Display 1.97-inch AMOLED Display, 390 × 450 resolution, 600 nits brightness, Always-On Display IP Rating IP68 rating Battery Up to 20 days battery life Smart Features Bluetooth Calling, Built-in GPS (5 GNSS), NFC, Smart Notifications, Music Control, Functional Crown Health Features 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, VO2 Max Tracking Workout Tracking 108+ Sports Modes Reasons to Buy Excellent design Good battery life Comfortable to view Reasons to Avoid Average accuracy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be of good quality and worth the price. They appreciate its design and long battery life and find it comfortable to wear.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and battery life.

Top 3 features of the best smartwatches under ₹ 5000

NAME DISPLAY WATER RESISTANCE BATTERY LIFE Samsung Galaxy Fit3 1.6-inch AMOLED IP68 + 5ATM Up to 13 days Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch 1.96-inch HD AMOLED IP68 Up to 12 days Redmi Watch 5 Lite 1.96-inch AMOLED 5ATM Up to 18 days NoiseFit Halo 1.43-inch AMOLED IP68 Up to 7 days Realme Watch 5 1.97-inch AMOLED IP68 Up to 20 days

Similar articles for you

Flat screens feel outdated? These curved gaming monitors change the way you play

₹3,000 get the basics right">Why pay more? These smartwatches under ₹3,000 get the basics right

From gaming to work: 6 Mouse pads that help your mouse perform better

The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of smartwatches and fitness trackers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of fitness trackers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, health tracking sensors, display technology, battery and factors that impact their accuracy. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying the best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 Is an AMOLED display worth it in a smartwatch under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000? Yes. AMOLED displays offer better colour accuracy, deeper blacks, higher contrast, and improved outdoor visibility compared to LCD panels, making them worth the extra investment.

Are smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 waterproof? Most smartwatches in this segment come with IP68 or 5ATM water resistance ratings, making them suitable for workouts, rain, handwashing, and in some cases swimming.

How accurate are health-tracking features on budget smartwatches? Features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and stress tracking provide useful wellness insights.

Can I receive WhatsApp and social media notifications on a smartwatch? Yes. Most smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 support notifications from WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, Gmail, and other popular apps when paired with a smartphone.

What features should I prioritise in a smartwatch under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000? Focus on display quality (preferably AMOLED), battery life, Bluetooth calling, water resistance, health tracking features, sports modes, and companion app quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.