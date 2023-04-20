Dota 2: Most powerful Safe-Lane carries and recommended items

American gaming shark Valve’s beloved Dota 2 is one of the best MOBA titles in the market. There is no sugar coating that Dota 2 is a complicated game, you have to spend numerous hours learning its mechanics. In Dota 2 Safe-lane carries are the backbone of any team. Without a proper Safe-laner your team can’t dominate the late game and it will bring chaos to your team. A great carry can drive your team to the right path and garner a successful winning streak.

Image Credit: Valve

In this article, we put together a list of the best safe lane carries which can dominate the current meta.

1.Slark

Image Credit: Valve

The lethal creature of the deep seas, Slark is one of the deadliest stealth-carry heroes in the game. His agility-stealing skill makes him quite popular in the current meta. Paired with Diffusal Blade, Slark can easily annihilate any support and mid-laner like Tinker, Sky Wraith Maze, and Zeus. With the help of his first skills, the fish head can purge off any magical abilities effortlessly.

Recommended Items:

Diffusal Blade

Sliver Edge

Eye of Skadi

Skull Basher

Butterfly

Black King Bar

2. Juggernaut

Image Credit: Valve

Juggernaut wears the mask of Yurnero and no one has ever seen his face. Jug cuts down his enemies with a flurry of slashes. He is also a highly agile hero who can quickly farm jungle and secure lane creeps with the help of his Blade Dance skill. The Blade Fury skill turns Jug spell immune and invulnerable, he has no match, with quick Omnislash Jug can deny any powerful enemy threat.

Recommended Items:

Mask of Madness

Mjollnir

Skull Basher

Monkey King Bar

Butterfly

3. Anti-Mage

Image Credit: Valve

This charismatic warrior is the ultimate nemesis of any Mage. He hates arcane arts, that’s why he is called the Anti-Mage. With his mana break and counter spell abilities, Anti-Mage can counter any Mage hero and is also known to farm at a quick pace.

Recommended Items:

Battle Fury

Manta Style

Abyssal Blade

Black King Bar

Butterfly

4. RIKI

Image Credit: Valve

Riki is a silent-slippery assassin. He is not to be seen, thanks to his ultimate ability. Riki is notorious for his quick and agile jump. Paired with items like Diffusal Blade and Skull Basher, Riki can hit really hard. However, Riki isn't great at farming. He can gather gold and XP through gank and solo hunt.

Recommended Items:

Diffusal Blade

Abyssal Blade

Aghanim’s Shards

Monkey King Bar

Daedalus

Image Credit: Valve

King of the Trees always sets his eyes on his enemies. Monkey King is one of the most versatile carry heroes and relatively newest addition to the carry pool. This mischievous King holds the power of a beast. He can dodge spells, jump and escape with Tree Dance and can command you in his Ring of Wukong’s Command.

Recommended Items:

Battle Fury

Eye of Skadi

Desolator

Satanic

Silver Edge

Black King Bar

Butterfly

6. Terrorblade

Image Credit: Valve

Terrorblade can unleash nightmares in the lane. No other hero can move around a gank like Terrorblade. With his ultimate powers, he can steal his enemies' blood, and claim it as his own. Just like Anti-Mage, Terrorblade possesses insane farming potential. His mirror illusions can take care of jungle creeps as he supervises the lane.ALSO READ| Top 10 heroes to start your Dota 2 journey

Recommended Items:

Manta Style

Eye of Skadi

Diffusal Blade

Butterfly

Monkey King Bar