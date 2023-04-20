Dota 2: Most powerful Safe-Lane carries and recommended items
Without a proper Safe-laner your team can’t dominate the late game and it will bring chaos to your team.
American gaming shark Valve’s beloved Dota 2 is one of the best MOBA titles in the market. There is no sugar coating that Dota 2 is a complicated game, you have to spend numerous hours learning its mechanics. In Dota 2 Safe-lane carries are the backbone of any team. Without a proper Safe-laner your team can’t dominate the late game and it will bring chaos to your team. A great carry can drive your team to the right path and garner a successful winning streak.
In this article, we put together a list of the best safe lane carries which can dominate the current meta.
1.Slark
The lethal creature of the deep seas, Slark is one of the deadliest stealth-carry heroes in the game. His agility-stealing skill makes him quite popular in the current meta. Paired with Diffusal Blade, Slark can easily annihilate any support and mid-laner like Tinker, Sky Wraith Maze, and Zeus. With the help of his first skills, the fish head can purge off any magical abilities effortlessly.
Recommended Items:
- Diffusal Blade
- Sliver Edge
- Eye of Skadi
- Skull Basher
- Butterfly
- Black King Bar
2. Juggernaut
Juggernaut wears the mask of Yurnero and no one has ever seen his face. Jug cuts down his enemies with a flurry of slashes. He is also a highly agile hero who can quickly farm jungle and secure lane creeps with the help of his Blade Dance skill. The Blade Fury skill turns Jug spell immune and invulnerable, he has no match, with quick Omnislash Jug can deny any powerful enemy threat.
Recommended Items:
- Mask of Madness
- Mjollnir
- Skull Basher
- Monkey King Bar
- Butterfly
3. Anti-Mage
This charismatic warrior is the ultimate nemesis of any Mage. He hates arcane arts, that’s why he is called the Anti-Mage. With his mana break and counter spell abilities, Anti-Mage can counter any Mage hero and is also known to farm at a quick pace.
Recommended Items:
- Battle Fury
- Manta Style
- Abyssal Blade
- Black King Bar
- Butterfly
4. RIKI
Riki is a silent-slippery assassin. He is not to be seen, thanks to his ultimate ability. Riki is notorious for his quick and agile jump. Paired with items like Diffusal Blade and Skull Basher, Riki can hit really hard. However, Riki isn't great at farming. He can gather gold and XP through gank and solo hunt.
Recommended Items:
Diffusal Blade
Abyssal Blade
Aghanim’s Shards
Monkey King Bar
Daedalus
King of the Trees always sets his eyes on his enemies. Monkey King is one of the most versatile carry heroes and relatively newest addition to the carry pool. This mischievous King holds the power of a beast. He can dodge spells, jump and escape with Tree Dance and can command you in his Ring of Wukong’s Command.
Recommended Items:
- Battle Fury
- Eye of Skadi
- Desolator
- Satanic
- Silver Edge
- Black King Bar
- Butterfly
6. Terrorblade
Terrorblade can unleash nightmares in the lane. No other hero can move around a gank like Terrorblade. With his ultimate powers, he can steal his enemies' blood, and claim it as his own. Just like Anti-Mage, Terrorblade possesses insane farming potential. His mirror illusions can take care of jungle creeps as he supervises the lane.
ALSO READ| Top 10 heroes to start your Dota 2 journey
Recommended Items:
- Manta Style
- Eye of Skadi
- Diffusal Blade
- Butterfly
- Monkey King Bar