Drop tests to heat trials: How Realme tests its gigantic 10,001mAh battery phone to ensure safety
Inside Realme’s labs, where a 10,001mAh battery is pushed through extreme drops, heat, and stress tests to ensure safety.
Buying a new smartphone today is a straightforward process. You browse platforms such as Flipkart or Amazon, read a few reviews from publishers like us, place your order, and soon the device is in your hands. What remains largely unseen, however, is the extensive research, development, and testing that takes place long before that moment. This process ensures the product is safe and reliable to use.
This becomes especially critical when a smartphone houses an unusually large battery. In the case of the Realme P4 Power, which is set to launch in India on January 29, the device packs a massive 10,001mAh battery. Given the industry’s past concerns and incidents surrounding high-capacity battery cells, safety takes on even greater importance. This is precisely why Realme offered a detailed look at its rigorous testing procedures carried out at its factory before the device ever reaches consumers.
These include extreme battery experiments such as explosion tests, freefall drops, bending, temperature shocks, longevity cycling, multi-height drops, and micro-drop simulations. I witnessed these tests first-hand, and here is what we observed at Realme’s facility where the P4 Power was put through its paces.
Intensive battery testing
I had the opportunity to see these experiments up close, and the scope of testing is extensive. The P4 Power’s battery was subjected to a series of demanding trials, beginning with freefall drop tests. A fully charged 10,001mAh battery was dropped from a height of one metre onto a concrete surface, with the test conducted once on each of the six sides of the cell.
According to Realme, after all six drops, the battery showed no visible damage, no leakage, and no signs of fire, reinforcing its resistance to accidental drops.
The battery was then bent at a 90 degree angle to assess its stability under extreme deformation. Even under this stress, the battery maintained its structural integrity, with no leakage, fire, or abnormal reaction observed. Following this, the battery underwent a temperature shock test designed to evaluate its performance during rapid temperature fluctuations. It was cycled between minus 40 degrees Celsius and 75 degrees Celsius, with each cycle lasting six hours. Once again, the battery displayed no abnormal behaviour.
Longevity testing is equally important for a battery of this size. So, at the Realme facility, we observed durability and stability tests that simulate real-world usage through repeated charging and discharging cycles. Capacity cycling is conducted at 45 degrees Celsius, representing typical high-temperature usage, at 55 degrees Celsius to simulate extreme heat, and at zero degrees Celsius for cold conditions.
Each cycle takes approximately four hours, allowing for up to six cycles per day. The complete battery cycle verification process spans nearly nine months, and throughout this period, the battery continued to deliver stable results.
Full-device testing
Testing does not stop at the battery alone. How the battery behaves within the complete smartphone is just as crucial, which is why Realme also subjects the entire device to a wide range of tests. One of the first is a one metre directional drop test, carried out using a mechanical apparatus to ensure consistency. The phone is dropped from a height of one metre, and after each impact, a technician carefully inspects the device for damage before proceeding. The P4 Power remained stable throughout this process.
To simulate everyday low-height drops, Realme also conducts micro-drop tests. In this scenario, I saw the device being dropped from a height of 10 centimetres. Realme does it for a total of 14,000 times, covering the front, back, and all four sides. This is designed to replicate minor accidents that commonly occur during daily use.
Real-world stress can also occur when a phone is carried in a pocket. Sitting on a hard surface, for example, can exert significant pressure on the device. To simulate this, Realme applies a 25kg load to the phone for two seconds, repeating the process 1,000 times. The result showed no signs of bending, and the battery exhibited no abnormal behaviour. The device also undergoes torsion testing to determine how it responds to twisting forces, with the battery remaining stable throughout.
Furthermore, environmental factors are tested as well. The phone is exposed to conditions of high heat and humidity, operating at 65 degrees Celsius and 90 per cent relative humidity. Even under these harsh conditions, the battery continued to perform without any abnormalities.
