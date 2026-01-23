Drop tests to heat trials: How Realme tests its gigantic 10,001mAh battery phone to ensure safety

Buying a new smartphone today is a straightforward process. You browse platforms such as Flipkart or Amazon, read a few reviews from publishers like us, place your order, and soon the device is in your hands. What remains largely unseen, however, is the extensive research, development, and testing that takes place long before that moment. This process ensures the product is safe and reliable to use. Realme P4 Power 5G undergoing the torsion test. (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

This becomes especially critical when a smartphone houses an unusually large battery. In the case of the Realme P4 Power, which is set to launch in India on January 29, the device packs a massive 10,001mAh battery. Given the industry’s past concerns and incidents surrounding high-capacity battery cells, safety takes on even greater importance. This is precisely why Realme offered a detailed look at its rigorous testing procedures carried out at its factory before the device ever reaches consumers.

These include extreme battery experiments such as explosion tests, freefall drops, bending, temperature shocks, longevity cycling, multi-height drops, and micro-drop simulations. I witnessed these tests first-hand, and here is what we observed at Realme’s facility where the P4 Power was put through its paces.

Intensive battery testing I had the opportunity to see these experiments up close, and the scope of testing is extensive. The P4 Power’s battery was subjected to a series of demanding trials, beginning with freefall drop tests. A fully charged 10,001mAh battery was dropped from a height of one metre onto a concrete surface, with the test conducted once on each of the six sides of the cell.

According to Realme, after all six drops, the battery showed no visible damage, no leakage, and no signs of fire, reinforcing its resistance to accidental drops.