    Realme P4 Power with massive 10,001 mAh battery to launch soon: 6 key details

    From concept to reality - Realme is set to bring the Realme P4 Power to India soon, featuring a massive 10,001mAh battery. Here are the details.

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 1:00 PM IST
    By Shaurya Sharma
    Realme P4 Power 5G, the brand’s upcoming smartphone for India with a massive 10,001mAh battery, is set to launch soon. Ahead of its debut, several key details have already surfaced, including its battery, performance expectations, display specs, and more. Here’s everything we know so far, including the launch date. Read on.

    Realme P4 Power will be available in three colours: TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue. (Shaurya Sharma/HT)
    Realme P4 Power will be available in three colours: TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue. (Shaurya Sharma/HT)

    ALSO READ: “Charging, no matter how fast, is still a pain point”: Realme CMO on P4 Power’s huge 10,001 mAh battery

    Realme P4 Power 6 key details:


    Realme P4 Power Launch Date: The Realme P4 Power will launch in India on January 29, 2026, which is just a few days away.

    Battery Size Confirmed: Realme India has confirmed that the phone will be powered by a 10,001mAh Titan battery.

    Curved Display On Offer: The Realme P4 Power will feature a 144Hz HyperGlow 4D curved display with 1.5K resolution.

    ‘Trans’ Design And 3 New Colours: The Realme P4 Power brings the brand’s TransView design language, which is inspired by exposed circuitry aesthetics. The phone features circuit-like engravings and visible screw details at the top. It will be available in three colours: TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue.

    Indian Students Helped Create The Design: The brand has collaborated with Pearl Academy, a design-first institute. Realme says students from Pearl Academy worked directly with the company’s design and product teams, contributing to the overall look and feel of the Realme P4 Power. The brand has a strong focus on Gen Z, and based on recent communication, the phone clearly seems tailored for them.

    Big Battery Boost: The brand claims that the 10,001mAh Titan battery will let users game continuously for up to two hours while still retaining around 86% battery. On a full charge, the phone is also said to deliver up to 32.5 hours of video streaming. Realme adds that the battery has been engineered for long-term reliability and will offer minimal performance degradation over time.

    • Shaurya Sharma
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shaurya Sharma

      Shaurya Sharma is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, covering consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech, and has nearly half a decade of experience in tech journalism. He enjoys cinematography, reading sci-fi, and camping. Instagram and X: @barelysureRead More

