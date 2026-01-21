“Charging, no matter how fast, is still a pain point”: Realme CMO on P4 Power’s huge 10,001 mAh battery

What was once merely a concept is now set to reach retail shelves, as Realme gears up to launch the Realme P4 Power in India on January 29, 2026. The smartphone, which houses a massive 10,001mAh battery, has been developed in collaboration with students from India’s Pearl Academy as part of the brand’s new ‘Trans’ design language.
Ahead of the launch, I had the opportunity to speak with Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer of Realme India, who shared insights into the need for such a high-capacity battery, and how the brand managed to house a battery of this size within a relatively slim form factor. Wong also discussed the phone’s target audience and whether advanced camera features, currently seen on Realme’s flagship devices, could eventually trickle down to the P series.
Here is an edited excerpt from our conversation:
Battery capacity vs fast charging
Q. We are already seeing 120W fast charging becoming common, which has largely reduced battery anxiety for many users. So where does a 10,000mAh battery fit into this picture?
Francis: Yes, so one big thing we found from a consumer standpoint is that even though they have a fast-charging phone, they still tend to charge their phone while they are sleeping, and they still do not want to charge their phone frequently during the daytime.
So charging, no matter how fast it is, is still a pain point for consumers. They do not want to charge their phone even for a second. They want to charge their phone only when they are not using it. That is why introducing a big-battery smartphone with 80W fast charging is a perfect combination that helps consumers say goodbye to battery anxiety.
Design and form factor
Q. Despite housing such a massive battery, the Realme P4 Power remains surprisingly slim and looks like a regular smartphone. Could you tell us about the design innovations that helped achieve this?
Francis: Yes, so there are two major differences. One is that this time, the battery uses silicon-carbon material. The silicon content is 16%, whereas the last generation of batteries had only 10%. So the battery density is much higher, which gives you more space inside the phone. Also, on this phone, we are using a Quad-curved display so that visually it looks slimmer.
Target audience and India focus
Q. Coming to the target audience for the P4 Power, where do you see this device fitting in? You mentioned it is aimed at users who cannot charge their phones frequently, but how does that translate to the Indian market specifically?
Francis: I believe this phone is primarily designed for India because for the design, we collaborated with Pearl Academy, which is very famous in India. We worked with students and professors from that institute to develop this phone. So the main focus market will always be India because we feel that India has a lot of heavy smartphone users and young gamers, and this phone is for them. Apart from that, I think this phone will also fit markets like Southeast Asia and Europe, where people also want big-battery phones.
Pricing strategy
Q. Now, about pricing – we have seen smartphone prices increase across the industry in 2026, including in your number series. Where do you see the P4 Power being positioned in terms of pricing?
Francis: So I cannot reveal the price right now. However, this phone will still be an online model. It is mainly for online consumers, so the value-for-money tag will remain. You will not feel it is overpriced or too expensive. It is still a decent mid-ranger.
Camera features trickling down
Q. Realme GT 8 Pro (the brand’s flagship) features a collaboration with Ricoh GR. While this phone focuses on battery performance, do you see premium features like this eventually trickling down to the P series or even the number series in the future?
Francis: Yes, so working with Ricoh on the GT series is just the first step. Our final target is to bring those advanced camera features to our number series and P series, and you are going to see that very soon.
