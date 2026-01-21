“Charging, no matter how fast, is still a pain point”: Realme CMO on P4 Power’s huge 10,001 mAh battery

What was once merely a concept is now set to reach retail shelves, as Realme gears up to launch the Realme P4 Power in India on January 29, 2026. The smartphone, which houses a massive 10,001mAh battery, has been developed in collaboration with students from India’s Pearl Academy as part of the brand’s new ‘Trans’ design language. Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer, Realme India Ahead of the launch, I had the opportunity to speak with Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer of Realme India, who shared insights into the need for such a high-capacity battery, and how the brand managed to house a battery of this size within a relatively slim form factor. Wong also discussed the phone’s target audience and whether advanced camera features, currently seen on Realme’s flagship devices, could eventually trickle down to the P series. Here is an edited excerpt from our conversation: Battery capacity vs fast charging Q. We are already seeing 120W fast charging becoming common, which has largely reduced battery anxiety for many users. So where does a 10,000mAh battery fit into this picture? Francis: Yes, so one big thing we found from a consumer standpoint is that even though they have a fast-charging phone, they still tend to charge their phone while they are sleeping, and they still do not want to charge their phone frequently during the daytime.

Realme India has confirmed that the phone will be powered by a 10,001mAh Titan battery.

So charging, no matter how fast it is, is still a pain point for consumers. They do not want to charge their phone even for a second. They want to charge their phone only when they are not using it. That is why introducing a big-battery smartphone with 80W fast charging is a perfect combination that helps consumers say goodbye to battery anxiety. Design and form factor Q. Despite housing such a massive battery, the Realme P4 Power remains surprisingly slim and looks like a regular smartphone. Could you tell us about the design innovations that helped achieve this? Francis: Yes, so there are two major differences. One is that this time, the battery uses silicon-carbon material. The silicon content is 16%, whereas the last generation of batteries had only 10%. So the battery density is much higher, which gives you more space inside the phone. Also, on this phone, we are using a Quad-curved display so that visually it looks slimmer.

Realme P4 Power will be available in three colours: TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue. (Shaurya Sharma/HT)