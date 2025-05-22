Dyson launches ‘world’s slimmest’ vacuum cleaner PencilVac: What you need to know

What if we tell you that you can get a vacuum cleaner as thin as a broom? Well, Dyson, the premium home appliance brand, has announced the global launch of the world’s slimmest vacuum cleaner, the PencilVac. As the name suggests, the vacuum cleaner has a slim body, features Dyson’s smallest vacuum motor, and measures just 38mm in diameter to clean the narrowest corners of the home. Alongside the slimness and lightweight design, the company claims that the cleaner comes with advanced technology and features, offering powerful performance. Therefore, if you are planning a hassle-free vacuum cleaner for your home, then you may want to consider buying the new Dyson PencilVac. Know about its features and the technology used to get a better understanding of what it has to offer. Dyson PencilVac launches with slim design and advanced cleaning technology. (Dyson )

Dyson PencilVac: Specifications and features

With the Dyson PencilVac, the company introduces new Dyson Fluffycones in two brush bars as the cleaner head. These concial bars move in different directions for advanced cleansing. For instance, two sets of cones spin in the forward direction, and the other spins backwards. This helps to automatically push hair off the brush, and it does not get tangled on the brush.

The cleaner is powered by the new Dyson Hyperdymium 140k motor, which the company claims to be the “fastest vacuum motor to date.” The claims that this new motor offers greater power density and is 34% more efficient than its predecessor. It claims to offer up to 140,000 RPM rotational speed and generate 55AW of suction.

The Dyson PencilVac features a new filtration system that separates dust and debris using airflow. Dyson said it “effectively separates dust and debris from the airflow without causing filters to clog or cleaning performance to decline.” Its two-stage linear dust separation system captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. The vacuum cleaner also features an air-compressing bin and a hygienic syringe bin ejection system. It should be noted that the Dyson PencilVac is a cordless vacuum, offering greater convenience while cleaning spaces. The cleaner can be connected via the MyDyson, from where users can manage additional settings.

The Dyson PencilVac is launched in the global market as of now. The cleaner is expected to launch in India as well. Therefore, we may have to wait a little longer to confirm the India pricing for the new slimmest vacuum cleaner.

