Earn while you study: 5 app-based side hustles every college student in India can start

College students in India no longer need to rely solely on part-time tutoring or internships to earn money. In today’s digital world, app-based side hustles allow students to generate income, get work experience, and build skills, all from their smartphones. These opportunities are flexible, require no upfront capital, and can fit around class schedules. Here's how college students in India can earn money and get experience using app-based side hustles.(Pexels)

1. Freelancing

Freelancing platforms offer projects for writing, graphic design, web development, video editing, and digital marketing. Popular apps include Fiverr, Upwork, Freelancer India, Toptal, and WorkIndia.

How It Works:

Create a profile highlighting your skills, portfolio, and rates. Pick projects, complete them remotely, and get paid.

Expected Earnings:

Small projects: Rs. 500 - Rs. 3,000; regular freelancers: Rs. 20,000+ per month.

Tip for Students:

Start with one service and collect reviews before expanding your profile and rates.

Also read:Your IndiGo flight didn’t take off? Here’s how you can claim quick refunds or book another flight

2. Content Creation

Digital content creation is growing in India, with platforms such as YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, Spotify for Podcasters, and short-video apps like Josh, Moj, and Chingari. Students can turn hobbies or talents into income.

How It Works:

Pick a niche and create videos or podcasts using apps like Canva, CapCut, and InShot. Monetise through ad revenue, sponsorships, or affiliate links.

Expected Earnings:

Beginners: Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 10,000/month; creators with 10K–50K followers: Rs. 50,000+ per month.

Pro Tip:

Focus on consistent posting and building a loyal community rather than chasing viral content.

3. Teaching and Tutoring Apps

Students can also earn by teaching subjects online using apps like Chegg India, Vedantu, Byju’s, TutorMe, and Brainly.

How It Works:

Sign up, clear subject tests, and answer questions or teach live sessions.

Expected Earnings:

Rs. 150 - Rs. 500 per question; consistent part-time tutors can earn Rs. 25,000 - 40,000/month.

Also read: Google rolls out Gemini 3 Deep Think: How it works and who can access it

4. Micro-Task and Gig Apps

Apps like Meesho, Swagbucks, TaskMate, GigIndia, and TaskBucks let students complete small digital tasks or resell products.

Expected Earnings: Rs. 50 - Rs. 200/day; Rs. 5,000 - Rs. 10,000/month for regular users.

Also read: OnePlus 15R battery and charging details officially confirmed - All details

5. Campus Affiliate and Influencer Programs

Many startups offer programs for student ambassadors and affiliates, including Amazon Associates, Groww, Zerodha, Skillshare, Canva, Zomato, and Swiggy.

How It Works:

Promote apps or products via social media or campus groups and earn commissions per action.

Earnings: Up to Rs. 5,000 - Rs. 15,000 per campaign.

In short, these app-based side hustles might help students earn, learn, and gain experience while maintaining flexible schedules and low investment.