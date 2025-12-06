Google rolls out Gemini 3 Deep Think: How it works and who can access it

Google has introduced a new feature inside the Gemini app that focuses on tasks requiring detailed reasoning and careful breakdown. The company has rolled out Gemini 3 Deep Think, and users subscribed to the Ultra tier can access it immediately. The mode is designed for situations where users need deliberate analysis rather than quick responses. Google has introduced a new Gemini 3 feature that helps users handle complex tasks with clearer, deeper reasoning.(Google)

Deep Think builds on Google’s earlier work with structured reasoning. Instead of producing a fast reply, the mode runs several reasoning paths at the same time. This approach helps when a query involves multiple conditions or when the answer depends on examining different options. For example, long-form math questions, complex logic problems or planning tasks that require ordered steps can benefit from this method. The model processes the options, compares them and moves toward an outcome only after checking the possible routes. Google says this process helps the system avoid shortcuts and maintain consistent reasoning across longer prompts.

Inside the Gemini app, Ultra subscribers can access Deep Think as an optional mode. It sits alongside the regular chat experience and can be turned on only when a task needs deeper analysis.

How to Use Deep Think in the Gemini App

You can activate the feature by following these steps:

Open the Gemini app on your device. Go to the prompt bar where you type your message. Tap on the “Deep Think” option that appears in the toolbar. Select “Gemini 3 Pro” from the model selector that appears. Start entering your query, especially if it involves multi-step reasoning, long forms or structured problems. Switch back to regular mode anytime if you only need simple or quick responses.

Google introduced Deep Think as part of its larger Gemini 3 rollout. The new version features improvements across multimodal tasks, allowing the model to work with text, images, videos, PDFs and screenshots with stronger consistency. The company has also improved the system's ability to process long contexts, plan and handle instructions, so that it can stay aligned with user goals during extended tasks.