Elon Musk announces his ‘X’ platform will soon have only ‘dark mode’

Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter is now ‘X’, having bid adieu to the iconic bird logo which stood as the brand for years since inception. Twitter is no longer a company and has been merged with the newly formed X Corp.But it seems that Elon Musk has more changes planned for the microblogging forum. The billionaire in a tweet said that the platform will only be visible in the dark mode. A Twitter user had posted,"I like Black too but it won't work good in the dark mode".To which Musk replied,"This platform will soon only have “dark mode”. It is better in every way".

The announcement has sparked concerns among users who are not too fond of the dark mode and feel that reading light texts in dark background could be challenging.ALSO READ: Elon Musk's x.com blocked by Indonesia, here's whyA user posted,"I tend to use dark mode on most platforms where it's available but it seems unusual not to offer people a choice of which one they prefer. It's like he's deliberately wanting to drive people away just lately". Another user tweeted,"Terrible move. Dark mode under direct sunlight or wherever your surroundings are bright- it’s unreadable and causes unnecessary eye strain. For a text focused perform, dark mode only is horrible. Reconsider this meaningless change, Twitter. Sorry, X". ALSO READ: Elon Musk's vision was not to transform Twitter into ‘X’. Its bigger than thatAt present, the renamed platform offers users to option to access the platform in light, dark and a dim mode as per their preferences. But with Musk asserting that the dark mode is superior, it is certain that the light and dim modes will be removed.Ever since he acquired Twitter for a whopping $44 billion last year, Musk has implemented sweeping changes within the company and platform. Right from the massive layoffs to replacing Twitter bird logo with ‘X’, the owner has been under fire from the users who preferred the platform's earlier avatar.

