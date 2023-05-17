‘Don’t care': Elon Musk determined to tweet unfiltered even if he ‘loses money’

Billionaire Elon Musk recently said in an interview that he will continue to share his unfiltered thoughts on Twitter even if that hurt the businesses, and he ‘doesnt’ care' if his controversial tweets potentially impact Tesla shares or ad sales on the microblogging site go south.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk(AP)

"I'll say what I want to say and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it," he responded to a question during a CNBC interview after taking a long pause.

He further said that he is the reason OpenAI, the firm that devised ChatGPT, exists. He further said how he made Google co-founder Larry Page aware about the possible danger of the artificial intelligence, however, Page was ‘quite cavalier’ about it.

The Tesla CEO is among several silicon valley tech whizzes along with other researchers and scientists who singed an open letter asking for a six-month deferral in advanced AI development research amid growing fear of perpetuating misinformation and biases through the latest technology.

Musk was talking about the contribution he made to OpenAI and explained the reason behind his reservations against AI. He said that at sometime Google had around 3/4th of the AI talent in the world and it was a unipolar world for the technology. He further alleged that the person who controlled the unipolar world of AI didn't seem to concerned about AI safety.

Furthermore, Musk added that Page called him a ‘speciest’ for having ‘pro-human consciousness instead of machine consciousness’ was the ‘final straw’ for him.

He showed his contempt against OpenAI that turned turned out to be a closed-sourced, for-profit company, as opposed to the its original cause to become a non-profit, open-sourced platform. Musk also claimed to have supported the platform financially and gave a sum to the tune of around $50 million, apart from coming up with the now popular title of the company.

