News / Technology / Elon Musk sacked Parag Agarwal as Twitter CEO because…

Elon Musk sacked Parag Agarwal as Twitter CEO because…

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 05, 2023 07:13 AM IST

A new books reveals what led to Agarwal losing his job days after the billionaire's October 2022 acquisition of the social media giant.

Parag Agarwal, who lost his job as Twitter CEO days after Elon Musk's October 2022 acquisition of the social media giant, was sacked because Agarwal, according to Musk, was not a ‘fire-breathing dragon,’ a new book has revealed.

Elon Musk and Parag Agarwal
Elon Musk and Parag Agarwal

The book, a biography of the billionaire titled after him, is authored by Walter Isaacson and is set to be published on September 12. Recently, The Wall Street Journal published an excerpt from the biography; the story sheds light on an Agarwal-Musk dinner meet from March last year, days before the latter, on April 14, made an offer to Twitter to purchase the company, eventually closing the deal at $44 billion on October 27.

What Elon Musk said about Parag Agarwal?

This is what the world's richest person said about the then-Twitter CEO after the meeting: “He is a really nice guy, but managers should not aim to be liked. What Twitter needs is a fire-breathing dragon and Parag is not that.”

Bret Taylor, the company's then board chair, was the third person who attended the dinner.

Isaacson, an ex-CNN CEO and former Time editor, spent three years trailing Musk for the biography.

Who is the current Twitter CEO?

After terminating Agarwal, Musk himself took over as the CEO. In June, former NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino was appointed to the post, and is the incumbent chief executive.

Also, in July, the San Francisco-headquartered firm got rebranded to X Corp.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out