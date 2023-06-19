Highlight favourite tweets on your Twitter profile. How to do? 5 steps

Elon Musk-owned Twitter has begun to roll out a new feature that allows users to display their favourite messages in a separate tab. This 'Highlights feature' allows users to save their favourite tweets in a different tab, labelled as ‘Highlights’ and it will be shown separately on their profile. The feature presently seems to be only accessible for Twitter Blue paid subscribers.

Elon Musk-launched Twitter Blue has several new features. (File)

Elon Musk retweeted a post from a user Dogedesigner on Monday, who announced that the “Highlights Tab” is functional on the social media platform. (ALSO READ: Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming', announces Elon Musk)

How to use the Highlights feature?

Step 1: Find the tweet you want to highlight on your profile.

Step 2: Look for the three dots located at the top right corner of the tweet.

Step 3: Click on the three dots to reveal a menu of options.

Step 4: From the menu, select 'Add/remove from highlights.'

Step 5: The tweet will now be showcased in the Highlights Tab on your Twitter profile.

By following these steps, you can easily highlight your preferred tweets to visit them again and also promote posts for other users to see in a separate tab on your profile.

ALSO READ: Do you use Twitter but never post? Elon Musk has a meme for you

Twitter Blue features

Here are some of the features you get while you subscribe to Twitter Blue for a monthly fee of ₹650 on the web and ₹900 on mobile devices.

1. Edit Tweet: Users have a 1-hour window to make limited changes to published Tweets, including updates, tagging, and media reordering.

2. Half ads: Approximately 50% fewer ads appear in the For You and Following timelines, with more non-promoted organic Tweets interspersed between promoted ones.

3. Prioritised rankings in conversations and search: Tweets interacted with by users receive a small boost in ranking, and replies are ranked closer to the top. Blue subscribers appear in the Verified tab of other users' notifications.

4. Longer Tweets: Blue subscribers can compose Tweets with up to 10,000 characters, including Quote Tweets and replies.

5. Text formatting: Users can now bold and italicize text in their Tweets on twitter.com.

ALSO READ: Twitter suspends accounts belonging to Elon Musk critic Aaron Greenspan. Who is he?

6. Bookmark Folders: Blue subscribers can group Bookmarked Tweets into folders for easier organization.

7. Custom app icons: Users can choose from vibrant options to customise the Twitter App icon on their phone.

8. Custom navigation: Users can select their preferred content and Twitter destinations for quick access in the navigation bar.

9. Spaces Tab: Blue subscribers (iOS and Android) have access to an interface that simplifies the discovery of audio content in Spaces.

10. Top Articles: Users can find the most-shared articles in their network through the Top Articles feature.

11. Reader: Reader provides a cleaner reading experience for longer threads.

12. Undo Tweet: Users can retract a Tweet after sending it but before it becomes visible to others.

13. Longer video upload: Blue subscribers (on twitter.com and Twitter for iOS) can upload videos up to ~2 hours long and 8GB in file size.

14. Themes: Twitter Blue offers various colourful theme options for the app.

15. NFT Profile Pictures: Users can showcase their owned NFTs through a hex-shaped profile picture on their Twitter account.

16. SMS two-factor authentication: Blue subscribers have the option to add an extra layer of security to their account with SMS-based two-factor authentication.

