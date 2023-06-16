Home / Technology / Twitter suspends accounts belonging to Elon Musk critic Aaron Greenspan. Who is he?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 16, 2023 12:38 PM IST

Along with Greenspan's personal handle, Twitter has suspended the account of Plainsite, an online database founded by him in 2011.

Elon Musk-owned Twitter has suspended two handles belonging to Aaron Greenspan, a vocal critic of the Tesla CEO, taking down the latter's personal account, along with that of Plainsite, his online database.

A screenshot of Greenspan's suspended Twitter account (twitter.com/aarongreenspan)
According to CNBC, Twitter suspended the handles on Tuesday. While Greenspan's personal account had about 2,500 followers at the time of suspension),Plainsite had around 24,000 followers at the time of suspension).

Plainsite's suspended Twitter account.
Who is Aaron Greenspan?

(1.) As per CNBC, Greenspan has ‘meticulously’ tracked litigation by or against companies mostly in the United States, including Tesla, Twitter, among others. Both are among companies owned by Musk.

(2.) Greenspan created Plainsite in 2011 with 2 friends; it makes state and federal court filings available to users for free. With the billionaire, he has been involved in litigation over the years.

(3.) For example, in February, the Tesla CEO sued Greenspan for publishing correspondence that took place between them on both Twitter and Plainsite. The emails are still available on Plainsite.

(4.) Earlier, in May 2020, he sued a Tesla promoter alleging harassment, and named Musk in the lawsuit as a party contributing to the said harassment.

(5.) Meanwhile, speaking about his suspension from Twitter, he told CNBC he is yet to be informed why the action was taken, and has sought reinstatement of both the handles.

elon musk twitter
