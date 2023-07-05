From Spill to Mastodon, Twitter users are now turning to these alternatives

After Elon Musk's Twitter limited the number of posts users can read in a day, several users are now turning to competitors of the microblogging platform.

Elon Musk's new policies on Twitter have forced users to look for alternatives.(Reuters)

The Twitter users with verified accounts can read up to 6,000 posts daily while the limit is just 600 for unverified handles and 300 for newly unverified accounts.

When Musk had taken over Twitter last year, a social media platform called Mastodon had gained immense popularity. Before Musk's buyout, it had around 380,000 monthly active users and rose to 2.5 million monthly active users within two months. Although the count has now dropped to around 1.4 million, but it is still more than triple its monthly active user base last year.Now, another app created by Black ex-Twitter employees is the talk of the town. ‘Spill’ was launched in beta version few weeks ago, and has more than one lakh users, TechCrunch reported.

High profile celebrities like Keke Palmer, Ava DuVernay and Questlove have flocked to the platform. Currently, Spill has been ranked as number on Apple iOS App Store's social networking chart.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's Bluesky witnessed a jump in users over the weekend. As per the public data, the users count jumped from 1.84 lakh to 2.38 lakh.

Another publisher-focused platform Post, said its users have grown four times and new signups are 10x since last Saturday.

But all eyes are set on Threads, the Twitter alternative to be unveiled by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta on Thursday. The text-based conversation app will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on Instagram and will be able to keep the same username.

