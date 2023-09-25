Elon Musk's biography by Walter Isaacson nears 1 lakh sales after debut week, just behind Steve Jobs book

Elon Musk's biography, written by American author-journalist Walter Isaacson, received a strong response, with a total of 92,560 copies sold in the first week of its launch. The numbers include print copies sold up to September 16, according to data compiled by the book tracking platform Circana BookScan, Live Mint reported.

The book "Elon Musk" is written by well-known biographer Walter Isaacson. (X/@WalterIsaacson)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These figures for the book 'Elon Musk' are just behind Isaacson's 2011 biography of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The book published shortly after Jobs' death on October 5, 2011, sold nearly 3,83,000 copies during its initial week.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Isaacson is a former editor-in-chief of Time Magazine, best known for his bestselling portrayal of Apple founder Steve Jobs, as well as the author of The Code Breaker, Leonardo da Vinci, Benjamin Franklin and Einstein.

Elon Musk biography book | Five key takeaways

• The biography explores Elon Musk's personal relationships, including his involvement with multiple women and his children. It also delves into his early struggles, which were influenced by his father and difficulties in making friends during school.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ HERE: Elon Musk circulated pic of Grimes giving birth via C-section among friends and family, including her father

• The book highlights his transformation from a lonely child in school to a billionaire entrepreneur. It reveals that Musk had to rely on books to learn about social cues.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's new biography talks about his unique romantic request to Amber Heard

• Isaacson in the book covers Musk's confrontations, including a verbal dispute with Bill Gates over Tesla's stock shorting in 2022. It also touches on Musk's challenging relationship with his abusive father, Errol Musk.

• The biography discusses an episode where Musk denied Starlink internet access to the Ukrainian military for a major operation in Crimea, drawing a strong response from Kyiv. Musk later clarified in an X post that Starlink was not yet operational in Crimea at the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ HERE: Why did Elon Musk reject Ukraine's Starlink request? He explains

• Isaacson portrays Musk as having ‘vindictive tendencies toward doubters and critics’. It highlights instances where he fired employees who criticized him after acquiring Twitter (now rebranded as X) and made decisions that led to major outages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON