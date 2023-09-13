Elon Musk's new biography talks about his unique romantic request to Amber Heard

In the newly released biography titled Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, it has been disclosed that billionaire Musk requested his former partner, Amber Heard, to dress up as the Overwatch character Mercy during their romantic relationship. Love, Gaming, and Billionaires: Musk's Unusual Request Revealed in New Biography (Twitter. X)(Twitter. X)

Musk frequently finds his way to the top of the headlines, whether it's his involvement with Twitter/X, his rumored beef with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, or his outspoken views on his beloved video games. After the release of the biography, his private life has become more public.

Isaacson, the author of the biography, who spent two years closely following the billionaire, has offered exclusive insights into Musk's life, including a rather unusual detail involving one of his children's names.

Additionally, Isaacson spoke about Musk's passion for gaming and how it reflected in his romantic life.

According to the biography, Musk once requested his ex-girlfriend, Heard, to dress up as the character Mercy from the game Overwatch. This unusual request reportedly occurred during the filming of DC's blockbuster movie Aquaman, in which Heard had a supporting role.

The biography does not mention Musk's reasons for making this request, but it suggests that Musk saw a resemblance between Amber Heard and the Overwatch character Mercy.

While the book doesn't offer details about Musk's choice, it's worth noting that Mercy is a character known for promoting peace in the game. She possesses a unique mix of offensive and defensive abilities, making her a popular choice among Overwatch 2 players.

As of now, neither Musk nor Heard have commented on the claims made in the biography.