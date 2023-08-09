Elon Musk's X begins sending ‘payouts’ to users as ads revenue share. Who are eligible?

Microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) users around the world started receiving payments as part of their ad revenue program, which Elon Musk launched last month.

On August 5, Elon Musk tweeted that to be eligible for ad revenue sharing, a user must be an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)

This payment is given only to premium subscription users, those who have a blue tick. Several ‘X Premium’ users, mostly identified by the blue checkmark next to their username, enthusiastically shared screenshots and updates on Tuesday.

Users from India have also started receiving payments and have shared updates about the amounts they received. This move will benefit X Premium users who have amassed at least 15 million impressions within the last three months. According to an update from the 'X News Daily' handle, the “highest payout so far is 6 figures at over 100k!”

However, Hindustan Times could not independently confirm the transaction details.

On August 5, Elon Musk tweeted that to be eligible for ad revenue sharing, a user must be an X Premium (Blue) subscriber.

“If you are not an X Premium (Blue) subscriber, the platform will keep the ad money. This programme is open to everyone,” he said. A note on X's Ads Revenue Sharing page said that “the number of people signing up for revenue sharing has exceeded our expectations.”

“We had initially said that payments would happen the week of July 31. We need a little more time to review everything for the next payout and hope to get all eligible accounts paid as soon as possible,” the statement further said.

Users share the details on amount they received

Users of Musk's microblogging platform shared screenshots of the money they received as ad revenue.

One user mentioned, “Twitter just paid me $120.65 for 21,400,000 impressions in the past 104 days. For what it's worth, YouTube paid me $241.31 in that exact same amount of time for 928,593 views and 6,159,005 impressions.”

Another user exclaimed, “WHOA. Twitter just paid me $12,632 for the last month for revenue share.”

An Indian user posted a screenshot showing ₹3,51,000 deposited in their bank account.

Some users, disappointed by the share of ad revenue they received from X, expressed their reactions through humorous memes.

According to the X News Daily account, Musk gave reason for the varying payout sizes. “The ad platform now allows advertisers to exclude users they don't want to run ads against. If many advertisers choose not to run ads against a certain (possibly controversial) account, their ad share will be lower,” he said.

The microblogging platform noted, "Many creators have contacted us reporting what seem to be quite low payouts, assuming backpay to Feb rather than for 1 month."

"Payouts are based on verified views on ads in replies, so they will be lower if fewer verified users interact with your replies," it added.

Earlier, on Saturday, Musk assured that the company would cover legal bills and take legal action on behalf of those treated unfairly by employers due to their posts and 'likes'.

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill… And we won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too," assured the billionaire businessman.

He confirmed that there would be no limits to funding the bills.

Eligibility

To be qualified for sharing ads revenue as a creator, a user needs to:

-Subscribe to Blue or Verified Organizations.

-Accumulate at least 15 million natural views on their combined posts over the past 3 months.

-Have at least 500 followers.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.