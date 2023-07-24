Home / Technology / Twitter is now Elon Musk's ‘super app’ X. Blue bird logo dropped from website

Twitter is now Elon Musk's ‘super app’ X. Blue bird logo dropped from website

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jul 24, 2023 03:29 PM IST

Twitter has unveiled a new logo, replacing its iconic blue bird with a white X on a black background as part of a rebranding effort.

Twitter revealed its new logo on Monday, replacing the blue bird on its website with an X as part of a wider rebranding. The new logo now shows a white X on a black background.

This comes after the micro-blogging platform's new boss Elon Musk on Sunday, in a series of posts, announced his plans to rebrand Twitter.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk wrote on his account. In response to Musk's announcement, the company swiftly took action, redirecting http://X.com to https://twitter.com/ within a few hours.

Earlier today, Musk officially unveiled Twitter's revamped logo, discarding the well-known blue bird in favour of a bold and minimalist white X set against a black background.

Elon Musk has also changed his profile photo on the social media platform with the new logo.

'X' in line with Elon Musk's vision of a ‘super app’

Under the ownership of the billionaire, Twitter's business name was already changed to "X Corp," aligning with his vision to create a "super app" similar to China's WeChat.

Linda Yaccarino, the newly appointed chief executive of the X (erstwhile Twitter) said that it will be the platform that can deliver “everything” confirming that logo and name change is just one of the many steps planned in the wider rebranding.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” she posted on the social media platform.

She wrote, “We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started,” adding that there is absolutely no limit to this transformation.

