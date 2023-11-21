Eminem joins Fortnite: Rapper's skin, live concert for Big Bang event leaked

Fortnite is undoubtedly one of the most famous online video games in history. Developed by Epic Games, Fortnite was launched in 2017. Since then, its fan base has seemed to grow more and more. With its Chapter 4 Season OG update, Fortnite returned to its roots, causing a surge in player count, shattering records with 44 million players in a single day. The latest update has already brought in various new celebrity characters including F1 star Lewis Hamilton, Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, and a Stranger Things collaboration.

Fortnite Eminem skin leaked on social media(Ako | Fortnite News/ X, formerly Twitter)

More recently, another celebrity character's skin was leaked on social media. The leaks suggest that iconic rapper Eminem is set to join hands with Fortnite. In addition to the 8 Miles star's exclusive skin, he will also perform a live concert during the Chapter 4 finale event next week. According to Dexerto, the Rap God rapper is set to take centre stage amid the Big Bang live event.

According to Forbes, there will be three Eminem skin choices- Slim Shady, present-day Eminem called Marshall Never More, and an exclusive ‘Magma’ variant for those who attend the event. Various sources on X, formerly Twitter shared the leaks for the upcoming Fortnite event. In the leaks, the new character skins can be seen, leaving fans excited for Epic Games' next big step.

Taking to social media, fans expressed their anticipation for Eminem skins and the Big Bang event. One X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “Cant wait to get full boxed by this guy in chapter 5.” Another fan said, “Yeah, im definitely buying the whole lot, hoping it's not just a skin and will have other things to and be a whole bundle.” One more user said, “Best skin they have made since travis.” Yet another expressed, "WE ALL ABOUT THE BE THE REAL SLIM SHADY

