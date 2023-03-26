Fortnite taking next step towards the metaverse dream, thanks to UEFN tools

Fortnite has become a cultural phenomenon, attracting millions of daily users since its launch five years ago. While many people may still see it simply as an immensely successful Battle Royale shooter game, the developers of the game have been evolving it into something much larger: a hub for social interaction and self-expression, with the potential to become a metaverse platform. Fortnite is taking next step towards the metaverse dream, thanks to UEFN tools

Fortnite's creator, Epic Games, recently made an industry-shaking announcement, revealing that they will upgrade the modding tools for their game with Unreal Engine tools. This will enable players to build User Generated Content (UGC) for Fortnite with professional-quality development tools, potentially resulting in entirely new kinds of creativity and interaction.

More than just a game

Fortnite has been a commercial success generating revenues of around $30 billion in five years. However, its success lies in its ability to evolve and develop in ways that go far beyond conventional definitions of a game. Its creator, Epic Games, sees Fortnite as a much broader platform, with the Battle Royale shooter game that spawned it becoming just one option for players to engage with in a much larger ecosystem.

Hub for social interaction and self-expression

Fortnite has become an important social space for many players, providing functionality for self-expression and social interaction. The game has hosted premieres of movie trailers and virtual concerts from major artists, along with evolving narratives and lore of the game's central island itself. Fortnite is also a hub for online socializing, with countless players spending hours every day hanging out, socializing, and playing.

Unreal engine upgrade: A huge step forward

While tools for user-generated content (UGC) have existed for Fortnite before now, they were extremely basic and rough. However, the upgrade to the Unreal Engine tools is a huge step forward for Fortnite. Epic Games has effectively turned Fortnite into a gigantic online marketplace and play space for content created in the Unreal Engine.

With high-quality assets available to be imported into Fortnite, user-created additions could effectively be high-quality games in their own right. Fortnite is fast becoming an ecosystem rather than just a game.

Towards a metaverse-esque platform

Epic's 'metaverse' is the next step for Fortnite, where it will not just be one of the industry's most disruptive players, but one of the world's most important tech companies. Epic has quietly turned its successful online game into the closest approximation we've seen yet of an actual metaverse. With the Unreal Engine upgrade, Fortnite is becoming even closer to a metaverse platform, with its potential to reshape a whole segment of the industry in the years to come.

Fortnite has become much more than a game, with a broad ecosystem of functionality providing for self-expression, social interaction, and shared experiences. The upgrade to the Unreal Engine tools takes it another step closer towards a metaverse platform, where Fortnite could be an ecosystem in its own right, enabling entirely new kinds of creativity and interaction. Fortnite is on the cusp of creating a genuine metaverse-esque platform with many millions of daily users.