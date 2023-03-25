Fortnite Creative 2.0 might save the world for future gaming. Redditors dream endless possibilities

Fortnite has been a sensation since its release in 2017, with millions of players around the world battling it out to be the last one standing in the game's Battle Royale mode. But for many players, the real heart of Fortnite lies in its Save the World (STW) mode, where players work together to build defenses and fend off hordes of monsters known as husks. A screen-grab of Fortnite Save The World

Now, one Reddit user is proposing a bold new project in a community-driven effort to rebuild Homebase and take the fight to the storm like never before.

The idea, proposed by u/Philosophos_A, would use the tools available in Fortnite Creative mode to create a new, updated version of STW that draws on the graphics and design of the original Chapter 1 map. The project would also incorporate AI technology to create realistic dialogue and interactions between characters.

But that's just the beginning. With the advancement of AI programs, there is now the possibility of adding realistic dialogue and voices for characters, as well as creating cutscenes to make NPCs feel more alive. This has sparked the idea of a community project where players can contribute their own models, code, scripts, testing, and fan art to bring the game to life in a whole new way.

The potential for Fortnite 2.0 to reignite the passion of fans who have since moved on from the game is immense. With the tools already available, the possibilities for new content are endless, and fans are eager to build a Fort that will bring the game to new heights.

As u/Philosophos_A aptly puts it, "We have the tools. We just need to build a Fort!" With the enthusiasm and creativity of the Fortnite community, the possibilities for the future of the game seem truly limitless.