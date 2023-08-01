Ethereum co-founder celebrates cryptocurrency's 8th birthday in Bengaluru with ‘ghevar cake’, masala dosa

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin was spotted in Bengaluru on the eighth anniversary of the cryptocurrency. The decentralised blockchain was introduced on July 30 in 2015. Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal took to X (formerly Twitter) to share images of Buterin enjoying ghevar and masala dosa. The post mentioned that the Indian sweet ghevar was the ‘crypto birthday cake’. Extending birthday wishes to the world's second largest crypto, Sandeep Nailwal said that Buterin’s visit also included a bit of "Bharat Darshanam".

The post was captioned, "Celebrating Ethereum's eighth birthday with Vitalik with Indian 'Ghevar' as cake in Bengaluru.” Ghevar is a Rajasthani disc-shaped sweet made with flour, ghee, and milk, soaked in sugar syrup.

Extending birthday wishes to the world's second largest crypto, Nailwal said that Buterin’s visit also included a bit of "Bharat Darshanam". The founder of CrytoRelief wrote, “Happy Birthday Ethereum! Also getting Vitalik do a bit of Bharat Darshanam."

Angel investor Ishank Gupta also met the Russian-Canadian computer programmer and shared his ‘fanboy moment’. He wrote, "Literally had a fanboy moment earlier tonight / met @VitalikButerin in person with @sandeepnailwal and @manishdiesel. Got a chance to briefly explain the social impact in gaming being created by @IndiGG_DAO."

In 2021, Buterin donated $1 billion worth of Shiba Inu cryptocurrency coins to Covid relief fund set up by Nailwa. However,only 5 per cent of the entire donation could be utilised to support Covid efforts in India as CryptoRelief had to return $100 million (roughly ₹747 crores) to Buterin to avoid violation of Indian laws.

Ethereum has become the second only to Bitcoin in market capitalisation.

