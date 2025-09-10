Everything Apple launched at "Awe Dropping" event with India prices: iPhone Air, iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3, Watch 11

Apple Event 2025 update: Apple’s annual autumn showcase, this year titled "Awe Dropping," lived up to its billing with several major launches. The company revealed a slim new iPhone Air, redesigned iPhone 17 Pro models, and updated AirPods Pro with health-tracking features. The regular iPhone 17 finally gets ProMotion, while the Apple Watch range brings advanced health monitoring and satellite support. Apple also confirmed dates for the upcoming software updates. Apple Event highlights: Apple unveils iPhone Air, iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch Series 11 at its "Awe Dropping" event.(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

India price of iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3

iPhone 17 price in India:

iPhone 17 256GB: ₹82,900

iPhone 17 512GB: ₹1,02,900

iPhone Air price in India:

iPhone Air 256GB: ₹1,19,900

iPhone Air 512 GB: ₹1,39,900

iPhone Air 1TB: ₹1,59,900

iPhone 17 Pro price in India

iPhone 17 Pro 256GB: ₹1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro 512GB: ₹1,54,900

iPhone 17 Pro 1TB: ₹1,74,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India:

iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB: ₹1,49,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB: ₹1,69,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB: ₹1,89,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB: ₹2,29,900

iPhone Air redefines thin design

Apple introduced the iPhone Air, its slimmest model to date at 5.6 millimetres and 156 grams. Built with 80 percent recycled titanium, the Air sits between the iPhone 17 and Pro series, replacing the Plus variant. Priced at ₹1,19,900, it features a 6.5-inch ProMotion display, the A19 Pro chip, and a single 48MP camera capable of multiple focal lengths.

The device introduces Apple’s N1 wireless networking chip and C1X cellular modem. However, compromises include a smaller battery, eSIM-only support, and no secondary rear camera. Positioned as a fresh category, the Air follows the path of the MacBook Air and iPad Air in extending Apple’s "Air" brand identity.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max receive major redesign

The iPhone 17 Pro range gets its biggest design change in years. The new "plateau" rear panel stretches across the back, housing all three cameras and shifting the Apple logo slightly lower. Apple has switched from titanium to aluminium, which it claims improves thermal management. A vapour chamber cooling system further enhances sustained performance.

Battery capacity has grown, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max now offering up to 39 hours of video playback. All three rear cameras are 48MP, with the telephoto lens featuring a new tetraprism design that enables 8x optical zoom at 200mm. Digital zoom extends to 40x.

Video creators benefit from ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, genlock for camera syncing, and Dual Capture mode. Powered by the A19 Pro, performance is around 40 percent higher than last year. The models are available in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch sizes, priced from ₹1,34,000 for the Pro and ₹1,49,900 for the Pro Max. Storage goes up to 2TB on the Pro Max at ₹2,29,900.

iPhone 17 gains ProMotion

The standard iPhone 17 finally features a 120Hz ProMotion display. The 6.3-inch screen supports adaptive refresh between 1Hz and 120Hz and reaches 3,000 nits brightness. Bezels are slimmer while the design remains similar to last year.

The dual 48MP cameras include a new ultra-wide lens with improved detail capture. The front 18MP camera introduces Center Stage, automatically reframing selfies and group shots. The A19 chip powers the device, delivering up to 30 hours of video playback. Starting at ₹82,900, the iPhone 17 comes in five colours and begins pre-orders on September 12.

Accessories and cases

Apple will now sell official crossbody straps for iPhones, priced at $59, available in ten colours. These are made from recycled yarn with flexible magnets for adjustable length.

The unpopular FineWoven cases have been replaced with TechWoven cases, available in black, blue, purple, sienna, and green. The iPhone Air gets ultra-thin translucent and bumper cases, while the iPhone 17 retains clear and silicone options.

AirPods Pro 3 add health tracking

The AirPods Pro 3 arrive with heart rate monitoring, enhanced noise cancellation that is four times stronger than the first generation, and refined ergonomics based on extensive research. Five ear tip sizes are offered, including a new XXS.

The earbuds are IP57-rated for water resistance, offer real-time translation across five languages, and integrate with Apple Intelligence for personalised fitness coaching. They deliver up to 8 hours of playback with active noise cancellation. The AirPods Pro 3 are priced at ₹25,900 and will be available from September 19.

Apple Watch Series 11 tracks blood pressure

The Apple Watch Series 11 introduces hypertension notifications, using long-term data from its optical heart sensor to identify risks of chronic high blood pressure. It also debuts Sleep Score for detailed rest analysis, 5G connectivity, and Ion-X glass for added durability. Battery life extends to 24 hours. Prices start at ₹46,900.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 brings satellite features

The Watch Ultra 3 is aimed at outdoor explorers with built-in satellite communications for emergencies, messaging, and location sharing when off the grid. The reworked antenna system improves signal strength for low-Earth orbit satellites. With the largest Apple Watch display yet, thinner bezels, and improved LTPO3 technology, it offers up to 42 hours of normal use and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. Pricing begins at ₹89,900.

Apple Watch SE 3 delivers more at a lower price

The affordable Watch SE 3 introduces an Always-On display, 5G support, and faster charging. Health features include sleep score, ovulation tracking, sleep apnea notifications, and wrist temperature sensing. Starting price is ₹25,900.

Software updates arrive on September 15

Apple confirmed that iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and watchOS 26 will roll out on September 15. The updates introduce a "Liquid Glass" interface design, with translucent elements throughout the system.