Ex- Niti Aayog Chairman asks ChatGPT AI tool to pen poem on free trade, result leaves him awestruck

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a free-to-use artificial intelligence tool, is the talk of the town. Netizens are amazed to witness the remarkable ability with which it can answer virtually every question.

Former Niti Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya recently asked the AI chatbot to write a poem about free trade in the style of Alfred Tennyson. “Capabilities of the latest AI software is truly amazing. I asked ChatGPT to write a poem on Free Trade in the Alfred Tennyson style. See what it produced,” he tweeted.

Alfred Tennyson (1809-1892) was one of the most popular poets of the Victorian era. Tennyson is known for his elegant and precise language, and his poetry often explores themes of love, loss, and nature. Some of his most famous works include “The Lady of Shalott,” “The Charge of the Light Brigade,” and “Ulysses.” He is also known for his long narrative poems, such as “In Memoriam,” which is a tribute to his friend Arthur Henry Hallam, and “Idylls of the King,” which is a retelling of the legend of King Arthur.

Panagariya shared the poem on the social media platform:

Free trade, a concept so grand,

A force that moves goods from land to land.

No tariffs or barriers to impede,

A free market, a global economy to lead.

With free trade, nations prosper and grow,

Exchange of ideas and cultures, a flow.

Each country's strengths and resources combine,

A symphony of commerce, a tapestry so fine.

But free trade is not without its foes,

Protectionism rears its head, a blow to the status quo.

Nations fear the loss of their own industry,

But in the long run, all will benefit, it's a surety.

So let us embrace free trade with open arms,

A world united, free from harm.

A brighter future awaits us all,

Through the power of free trade, we stand tall.

Twitter users were amazed at how well it replicated the style and formed a poem out of a couple of input words. A user wrote, "Wow. That is an incredibly powerful tool."

ChatGPT, where GPT expands to Generative Pre-training Transformer, is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) model developed by OpenAI. It is designed to answer questions and provide information on a wide range of topics based on the text that is input to it.