Elon Musk has finally asked in his latest Twitter poll: ‘Should I step down…?’

In his latest poll, Elon Musk has finally asked a crucial question if he should "step down as the head of Twitter". The tech billionaire has pledged that he will abide by the results of the poll. This comes amid multiple controversies linked to the social media platform ever since he took over as the CEO late in October. "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk tweeted, following it up with a warning: “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.” The poll is about 10 hours away from its deadline and is currently leaning towards people wanting him removed as Twitter CEO.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

The decision comes hours after he announced that Twitter will remove accounts “created solely” to promote other social media platforms. Accounts promoting rivals and containing links to sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon will be taken down, the company said on Sunday. Musk also said that going forward he will hold votes on all major policy changes.

His post on the poll was followed by other tweets. "The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive. (sic)," he said in one of the posts. Replying to a post that he already "has the CEO picked out", Musk responded - "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

Elon Musk, who took over Twitter in October, has been under fire since day one, regarding the mass layoffs and recent policy changes, including allowing back previously banned users on the social media site. He has been facing more criticism over the past week for suspending user accounts – including those of prominent journalists at the Washington Post, CNN, New York Times and others – for “doxxing” his location.

Even United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took note of the banning of journalists, saying he was “very disturbed” by Musk's decision and calling it a dangerous precedent. Twitter reinstated the accounts after severe public backlash.